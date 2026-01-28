11 Best American Steakhouses You’ve Never Heard Of but Must Visit in 2026

Discover under-the-radar steakhouses across America serving unforgettable cuts and classic vibes.

There are many great steakhouse chains scattered across the U.S. that customers rave about, from budget-friendly options like Texas Roadhouse to more upscale spots like Ruth’s Chris. These restaurants are ideal when you want something consistent, but for those who are looking for steaks that are truly special, there are some true hidden gems well worth visiting if you’re in that part of the country. So which ones do diners rave about? Here are 11 of the best American steakhouses you need to check out this year.

House of Prime Rib

San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib fully deserves its reputation as a fantastic steakhouse, serving up beautifully cooked prime rib. “Waited 2 hours to get seated and it was so worth it,” one diner recently shared. “Most incredible slices of meat we’ve ever had. The menu was very straight forward and we loved the ambiance of the restaurant. We got the strawberry shortcake for dessert too. 10/10 perfect place for a special occasion.”

Tam O’Shanter

Part of the Lawry’s group of restaurants, Tam O’Shanter is another West Coast must-visit steakhouse. “If you’re craving prime rib, this is the place to get it,” one fan said. “They have a great selection of different types of prime rib to choose from, like the traditional or thin cut. They have a sides are well made, and the ambiance is perfect. They also offer a good selection of drinks in addition to their wine list.”

Cattleman’s Steakhouse

Cattleman’s Steakhouse at Indian Cliffs Ranch in El Paso County, Texas, is easily one of the best steakhouses in the country. “I once lived in El Paso but now reside in South Carolina but I still manage to get to the Steakhouse every two to three years. It is truly the best Steakhouse I’ve found in my 72 years of life and three trips around the world,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Guard and Grace

Guard and Grace (Denver/Houston) is a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant created by chef/owner Troy Guard. “You simply can’t get better than Guard and Grace in Colorado,” one diner raved. “Not only does the menu go beyond the typical fine-dining steakhouse fare, but it’s above and beyond with Chef Troy’s Hawaiian flair. Food aside, your dining experience will be over-the-top because of the staff.”

Gorat’s Steak House

Gorat’s Steak House in Omaha, Nebraska has been serving up delicious steaks for more than 70 years. “This is where you should come to eat steak,” one local said. “Everyone got a different cut and they were all outstanding. Really really good steaks. Everything else was also great including the smoked ol fashioneds. I had friends in town that wanted to eat steak and this place gave them exactly what they were looking for.”

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

Five O’Clock Steakhouse in Milwaukee is an old-school supper club serving the finest steak and seafood dishes. “I have been going to this establishment for over 30 years. Our mom would take us here for a special dinner,” one diner shared. “The food is always top notch and consistent from visit to visit. That’s what it’s all about. Knowing that regardless of the day, week, year the food is always prepared the same and exceeds expectations.”

Old Homestead Steakhouse

Old Homestead Steakhouse in NYC has been in business for 150 years and shows no signs of slowing down. “The best steak I have EVER had,” one customer raved. “My girlfriend and I went for our anniversary and we were met with wonderful service, stellar appetizers and like I said- the best steak I’ve ever had in my life. We shared the 40 day dry aged porterhouse for 2. Worth every penny.”

American Beauty

American Beauty is a true Los Angeles gem and well worth a visit. “GO. HERE. PERIOD.

This place blew me away. I honestly wish I took more photos but everything we ate was amazing,” one diner said. “Great atmosphere, great food, and excellent service, the dry aged ribeye was tender and cooked to perfection,” another raved.

Keith Young’s Steakhouse

Keith Young’s Steakhouse in Madisonville, LA is “perfection”, diners say. “Every visit is absolutely perfect. Food, atmosphere, service and cocktails unmatched. Has to be the best restaurant in the Greater New Orleans area,” one fan said.

Joey Chops

Joey Chops in Malvern, PA is phenomenal, diners say. “Beautiful restaurant– service and food were beyond exceptional!” one shared. “The Wagyu was beautiful cooked w/ an addition of the mushrooms (seasoned wonderfully), the greek beet salad fresh & carefully were plated, and the salmon wellington was a star all on its own. Cannot wait to come back and try something new! ”

Little Alley Steak

Dining at Little Alley Steak (Roswell and Atlanta, GA) is an unforgettable experience. “Excellent food, one of the best steaks I’ve had here in GA! Light atmosphere, always busy, and for good reason! Service is phenomenal! Everyone is very nice and they always go above and beyond!” one fan shared.