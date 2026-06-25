4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Hot Browns, According to Diners

From traditional plates to biscuit twists, check out the top diner-approved hot browns.

Hot browns are a regional specialty with roots in Kentucky cuisine, and easily one of the best comfort food classics out there. Essentially an open-face turkey sandwich with bacon and mornay sauce, this cheesy, savory menu item can be found in many different variations. If you’re craving this Southern staple, some restaurants have Hot Browns so delicious they easily work as a full meal any customer will love: Here are four chains with the best Hot Browns, according to diners.

Wild Eggs

The Kelsey KY Brown at the Wild Eggs chain is a delicious menu item made with toasted sourdough bread, roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomato, white cheddar Mornay, a fried egg and smoked paprika. “It is delicious!!! One of my fav things on the menu and the runny egg on top is perfect!” one fan said.

Biscuit Belly

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The Hot Brown at Biscuit Belly is made with turkey, smoked gouda mornay, bacon, and roasted tomato served on an open-faced biscuit. “If you have not tried it, you must! Smokey bacon and turkey, smooth cheesy mornay sauce all on top of two buttery biscuits. Easily enough for two moderate appetites. You will not be disappointed!” one fan said.

Ramsey’s Diner

Ramsey’s diner has a traditional Hot Brown on the menu made with turkey and ham. “You can’t go wrong. Not a bad item on the menu. Definitely recommend the Hot Brown, a Kentucky staple. The open face roast beef sandwich as well,” one fan said.

Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern

Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern has a Kentucky Hot Brown made with oven-roasted turkey, bacon, tomato on brioche toast, covered in Parmesan mornay sauce and topped with scallions. “I’ve never been able to find one locally, well tonight I did and it is traditional and it is REALLY good, even delivered!” one diner said. “If you’ve been craving a Kentucky hot brown, this is the place to get it!!”