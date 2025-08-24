7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are an American tradition that’s as classic as apple pie and baseball. While a juicy and flavorful hot dog hits the spot, not every chain can get it right. With that in mind, there are plenty of places that know how to elevate a basic hot dog. Whether you love them loaded with toppings or just with the usual condiments like ketchup and mustard, there’s something for every kind of hot dog lover and we did the research for you. To help avoid the chains that serve the worst hot dogs, Eat This, Not That! dove into countless Reddit threads searching for the restaurants that serve ones customers can’t stop raving about. Here are the top seven chains to try for the best hot dogs per diner reviews.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is known for their signature Blizzards and other ice cream desserts, but the chain also serves delicious hot dogs, according to customers. In a Reddit thread about where to find the best hot dogs, Dairy Queen was recommended several times. One person wrote, “DQ’s chili cheese dog is highly underrated – I’d put it up against any of the others on this list aside from Freddy’s, which I have not tried. All-beef dog, meaty chili, melted grated cheese rather than cheese sauce, and fresh onions on request. Simple and addictive.” A second diner commented and wrote, “DQ dogs I agree, and their chili cheese fries slap even though the fries are kind of mid.

Sonic

Popular for its unique drive-in experience and variety of menu options, Sonic offers one of the “best” hot dogs, per diners. In the Reddit thread someone wrote, “Sonic is probably the best fast food dog imo, but local is the best. If you’re ever in rock hill, sc do yourself a favor and go to Hot Dog Depot. Another agreed and shared, “Yessss hot dog depot is the BOMBBB.” A third person also agreed that Sonic has great hot dogs, but noted it depends on what type the location carries. “It depends on the Sonic – if your Sonic gets the all-beef dogs, you’re in business. If your Sonic has the pork blends, skip ’em. Unfortunately there’s no way to tell from the menu which style your location stocks, though.”

Five Guys

Five Guys might be known for their burgers and fries, but they’re also making a name for themselves with their variety of all-beef hot dogs. One Redditor wrote, “I like the dogs at Five Guys. They’re way better than the burgers, honestly. And there are a ton of different toppings. I usually get cheese, raw onion, raw jalapeno slices, and mayo. Sometimes chili. So good!” Another shared, “Five Guys has a pretty good hot dog.”

Weinerschnitzel

At Weinerschnitzel you can essentially get any hot dog you can dream up and it’s one the top spots, according to customers. In a different Reddit thread about the best hot dogs, a diner wrote, “It feels like cheating but probably Wienerschnitzel. I find even their regular mustard dogs just incredibly satisfying.” A second person agreed and shared, “I’ll give a wienerschnitzel the time of day anytime.”

Shake Shack

While many love Shake Shack for their burgers and shakes, their hot dogs are also getting a lot of attention. Some Redditors swear by them. One wrote, “​​Shake shack dog with “signature mustard” is really solid, and at a fair price for a damn dog (looking at you five guys).”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has hundreds of locations across the U.S. and it’s a go-to for the tastiest hot dogs. A Redditor shared, “I haven’t had one in a while at Freddy’s, but that New England style bun just hits different. Every time I go back to Massachusetts to visit family, I always come back with buns. It sounds ridiculous, but it’s sooooo worth it!!!” In a separate Reddit thread about Freddy’s someone commented, “You talking about Freddy’s Steak Butgers and Custard? That place is a sleeper hit. Barely ever see any of them and barely hear people talk about them, but their smash-burgers are awesome! I love their hotdogs too. The buns are great!”

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers & Rally’s is infamous for great service, seasoned fries and overall good food, including hot dogs. One Redditor wrote, “I was never left disappointed after a checker’s/rallys dog after having a couple drinks at the pub.” Another shared, “I actually really like a plain Rally’s/checkers beef dog.”