These restaurant chains serve standout hot turkey sandwiches diners love.

There is something so incredibly comforting about a hot turkey sandwich. Maybe it’s because the warm, savory meat makes me nostalgic for Thanksgiving, the one holiday of the year where the meat is celebrated in the biggest way. Sure, you can order a turkey sub at almost every sub shop, chains included, and ask to have it warmed up. However, a handful of chains have extra-special hot turkey sandwiches on the menu. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best hot turkey sandwiches, according to diners.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Capitotti’s The Bobbie is basically Thanksgiving leftovers stuffed in a sub roll. The specialty sandwich, available year-round, is stacked with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo. “Is a top contender for best sandwich,” a Redditor says.

Wawa

The Gobbler is Wawa’s most highly anticipated seasonal offering, arriving in the fall. The Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich comes with hot turkey in gravy and your choice of fixings, including cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. Philly Mag‘s, sandwich connoisseur and food critic, Jason Sheehan, ranked the Gobbler the top sandwich to get at Wawa out of 14. “It is comfort on a roll. A portable Thanksgiving dinner. Warm and sloppy and cheap and delicious all at the same time. My only complaint? That it isn’t available 365 days a year,” he wrote.

Primo’s

The Primo Pilgrim is another seasonal sandwich that captures the flavors of Thanksgiving in every bite, stacked with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo. “I’m a huge fan of Primo’s Pilgrim sandwich,” one Redditor says.

Silver Diner

If you are craving a hot, open-faced turkey sandwich that tastes like a traditional turkey dinner, head to Silver Diner. “Silver Diner has a fantastic hot open turkey sandwich,” a Redditor declares. Koch’s Farm Free-Range Turkey Platter features sustainable turkey over sourdough, rosemary-sage gravy, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, scallions, fresh veggies, and ginger cranberry-orange sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is the place to go for a hot smoked turkey sandwich. “It is served slightly warm on toasty bread, the sandwich is already made better thanks to the melty, near-gooey cheese. Underneath the slices, the smoked turkey takes on an obviously more savory flavor than other competing subs and manages to come off more room temperature than lukewarm and clammy,” our reviewer, Megan Hageman, wrote about the sandwich. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” a Redditor agreed.