7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Huevos Rancheros

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Huevos rancheros, which roughly translates to rancher's eggs, is a classic breakfast dish, bringing together eggs, tortillas, and salsa for an extremely hearty start to the day. Often topped with cheese, avocado, beans, and meat, the dish is a high-fiber favorite for keeping you full all day.

The best huevos rancheros are served hot and highlight the combination of runny egg yolks (no shame if you prefer scrambled), spicy and flavorful toppings, and tortillas. They're a satisfying breakfast or brunch option with a distinctive Mexican flair.

Around the country, chains big and small are making versions of this brunch classic. Here are seven restaurant chains to eat huevos rancheros:

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Per Order : 960 calories, 63 g fat (23 g saturated fat), 1580 mg sodium, 56 g carbs (8 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 31 g protein

This franchise, based in Orlando, Fla., serves upscale breakfast, brunch, and lunch and has a diverse menu with something for almost everyone—including a stellar shrimp Benedict and apple fritter French toast. Alongside those tasty creations, you'll find the restaurant's huevos rancheros, made with crispy flour tortillas, black beans, green chilies, onions, and two over-medium eggs with cheddar Jack cheese and cilantro. The dish comes with sides of salsa and sour cream.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Eggs Benedict

Broken Yolk Cafe

Per Order : 650 calories, 26 g fat ( 9 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 990 mg sodium, 75 g carbs (16 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 30 g protein

Not to be confused with other chains that reference broken breakfast items in their title, Broken Yolk Cafe launched in 1979 in San Diego and operated as a neighborhood breakfast and lunch cafe for years. In 2009, it started franchising, and the rest is history. The chain offers an unfussy take on huevos rancheros, with a grilled corn tortilla topped with two over-medium eggs and homemade ranchero sauce. Diners can customize by switching to a flour tortilla and adding protein such as carne asada or shredded chicken.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Danny's Restaurant

Nutrition information unavailable.

This Tex-Mex diner chain was founded in 1983 in South Texas, and it dishes up such Tex-Mex classics as fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, and the tampiquena Mexican sampler plate, alongside seafood and regular American fare like steaks and cheeseburgers. It also serves breakfast, and all 11 locations offer huevos rancheros, including two large eggs, corn tortilla, refried beans, and bacon, sausage, or ham steak, and tortillas.

RELATED: 7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Brunch

Dos Caminos

Nutrition information unavailable.

This upscale chain serves south-of-the-border favorites for dinner and its near-legendary brunches. With multiple locations in New York City, the chain has expanded to Atlantic City and will soon open in Charlotte, North Carolina. The chain's hearty take on the classic, called Dos Caminos Rancheros, comes with a crisp tortilla, fried eggs, borracho beans, smoked ham, and queso fresco. Don't forget to get it with a margarita!

Rosa Mexicano

Nutrition information unavailable.

Rosa Mexicano opened its flagship restaurant on New York's Upper East Side in 1984. Inspired by the colors, flavors, produce, and architecture of Mexico, the restaurant made Mexican fine dining fun. The chain has 11 locations in New York City, Connecticut, Maryland, Las Vegas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Start your brunch with the chain's famous tableside guacamole, and enjoy the huevos rancheros at select locations—it's two sunny-side-up eggs, refried beans, and cotija cheese on a tostada, with salsa ranchera, sliced avocado, and crema.

RELATED: The Most Popular Brunch Cocktail in Every State

Village Inn

Per Order : 1390 calories, 68 g fat (24 g saturated fat), 2270 mg sodium, 129 g carbs (25 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 65 g protein

A casual dining chain primarily known for breakfast, Village Inn has locations in 19 states from Alaska to New York, and those spots serve a flavorful take on huevos rancheros. You'll get a flour tortilla topped with three eggs, cheese, and red or green chile. The dish is served with hash browns and refried beans.

RELATED: 6 Fast-Food Restaurants That Use Real Whole Eggs—Not That Fake Stuff

Kolache Factory

Per Order : 310 calories, 9 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 570 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (10 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 14 g protein

This chain, founded in 1982, is known for kolache, a Czech pastry made of semi-sweet dough and sweet and savory fillings, and it's got about 60 locations across the U.S. The number one breakfast pastry is the Ranchero, a very Czech take on huevos rancheros. Scrambled eggs mixed with ground ham, picante sauce, cheese, and jalapeños are baked into the round pastry. It's a delicious, portable take on a classic breakfast dish.