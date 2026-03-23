7 Chain Restaurant Seafood and Hush Puppy Baskets Diners Swear By

Where to get the best seafood and hush puppy baskets at chain restaurants.

There is a reason why seafood and hush puppies are often paired together: It’s a delicious combo. Whether you like fried shrimp or fish, the seafood and crispy, fluffy cornmeal balls are a southern delicacy that some people can’t get enough of. Where can you get the duo near you? Here are 6 restaurant seafood and hush puppy baskets diners swear by.

Captain D’s 2-Piece Fish

Captain D’s serves batter-dipped, crunchy, golden, hand-scooped hushpuppies. “Our famous golden brown hush puppies are made from a batter that’s freshly prepared and hand scooped with care. They are perfectly paired with our seafood meals,” the chain writes. There is also an extensive selection of delicious crispy fish. For example, the Batter Dipped Fish plate comes with two side choices and hush puppies.

Long John Silver’s Basket

Long John Silver’s Fish & Shrimp Family Feast is the perfect mix of fried seafood and sides, and gives you a mix-and-match option. Choose from Alaska pollock or all-white meat chicken, paired with twelve shrimp, all hand-battered in Long John Silver’s signature batter, served with two family-sized sides and eight hushpuppies. “Those hush puppies with malt vinegar are pure magic though,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joe’s Crab Shack Ensemble

You can get hushpuppies with anything at Joe’s Crab Shack, including Coconut or Crispy Shrimp or as Shrimp and Fish basket. “We got some hush puppies as a side and had a fantastic time,” one diner said.

Bubba Gump Forrest’s Feast

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. infuses seafood into its hushpuppies. Seafood Hush Pups are made with corn, peppers, and pieces of seafood. Customers say they are delicious and a total must-order at the Forrest Gump-inspired eatery. “The husb and I both had cups of it. I had Forrest’s Seafood platter, which came with shrimp, hush puppies and fish. All fried wonderfulness!” one fan shared.

Red Lobster Fish & Chips

Red Lobster brought back fan-favorite hushpuppies in 2024 to pair with its legendary fried fish. “The fan favorite has returned! Hush puppies are back, just in time for your holiday celebrations,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “Yipee….love those hush puppies!!!” commented a fan. “Love them! So glad they are back!” added another. ​​ “I took my daughter and these are sooo yummy! RL is the only time that I am forced to break my low carb rule! You will forever be my guilty pleasure,” one fan said.

Cook Out Shrimp Tray

Cook Out, a regional chain, is often praised for its cheap and delicious fresh, crispy hushpuppies. “My wife got the hush puppies. They were good!” writes a Redditor. “They really are one of the best things to order!” adds someone on Instagram. “The best hush puppies in the game,” added another. You can get them as a side with the fried shrimp tray.