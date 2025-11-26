5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Loaded Fries, According to Chefs

Fries are one of the greatest things on the planet. Whether you love them on their own or paired with a burger or sandwich, fries make everything better. But if you want to take things to the next level, order loaded fries. The upgrade can make an appetizer turn into a fulfilling main plate that will leave you completely stuffed and happy. But not all loaded fries are created equal. There’s certain factors that make an order stand out. “For me, a good loaded fry starts with surface area,” says Chef Abby Cheshire, private yacht chef and author of PASSPORT TO FLAVOR: 100 Global Dishes You Can Make Anywhere. “The more nooks, crannies, and edges a fry has, the more places there are for cheese to melt, sauce to cling, and toppings to settle.” Chef Abby explains, “That’s why I think waffle fries make the best base–they maximize surface area and stay sturdy under all the toppings.” Nothing beats a plate of hot loaded fries, but one thing to watch out for is sogginess. Nobody wants mushy fries so Chef Abby’s golden rule is don’t overload with toppings. “You want every bite to be coated, not buried,” she says. “Maximized surface area, crispy texture, and toppings that complement rather than smother — that’s what makes a great loaded fry.” To find the best spots for loaded fries, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite spots. Here are the top chains for the beloved comfort food.

Chili’s

Chili’s is known for its baby back ribs and Fresh-Mex food, but one thing not to overlook is the Texas Cheese Fries. They’re loaded with melted cheese and topped with bacon, jalapeños, green onions, served with a side of ranch. “What makes Chili’s loaded fries different is the balance of flavors,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. He explains, “The fresh jalapeños add the right amount of heat and the green onions add a pop of color and subtle sweet flavor. It’s a shareable appetizer that really feels like a full meal.”

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux strikes a sweet spot between a sports bar and a quality restaurant — offering hearty, scratch-made dishes in a fun, like loaded fries, in a communal, game-day atmosphere. "What makes Walk-On's loaded fries so great is that they hit every element of what a loaded fry should be," says Chef Abby. She explains, "First of all, they use a fry that stays crispy, even under all the toppings. That's huge. You get that golden, crunchy bite underneath the cheese and toppings instead of a soggy mess." She adds, "And honestly, they nail proportion. Every bite has a little bit of everything. Nothing is piled so high that you lose the fry underneath. It's indulgent, but still balanced." Chef Abby says, "Walk-On's does loaded fries the way I think they're meant to be done: crispy base, melty cheese, classic toppings, and solid execution. It's comfort food done right."

Wingstop

Wingstop is legendary for their unique flavors and consistent quality, and their loaded fries should be an add-on to your next order. They’re unbeatable. “Their Cheese Fries are great because they start with a good, seasoned fry and then let you upgrade them with any of their signature wing sauces and dry rubs,” says Chef Corrie. “When you put their spicy, buttery Louisiana Rub or tangy Lemon Pepper seasoning on them, they go from being a simple side to a part of the meal that can stand up to their famous wings.”

Burger King

Burger King’s Bacon & Cheesy Fries are a great example of how to do a basic thing well. According to Chef Corrie, “They use a thin-cut fry that is standard size, with a lot of surface area for the creamy cheese sauce and small pieces of real bacon to stick to.” He explains, “The end result is a fast-food version of loaded fries that always tastes great and has all the salty, cheesy, and smoky flavors you want without any fuss. It’s a guilty pleasure that you can count on.”

In-N-Out

West Coast favorite In-N-Out has a not-so-secret menu that you can order from, which includes making your burger or fries “animal style”–cheese, grilled onions, and a special spread sauce. It’s something you have to try once.–they’re a messy and unforgettable experience that your taste buds will thank you for.