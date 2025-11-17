5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mac and Cheese, According to Chefs

Mac and cheese might be the ultimate comfort food — rich, creamy, and packed with nostalgia. And while you can find it on menus everywhere, some restaurant chains are taking it to the next level. To separate the ordinary from the unforgettable, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which chain mac and cheese dishes are worth every bite. Here are the top five places.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread strikes a balance between comfort, quality, and convenience — a fast-casual experience that feels fresher and a bit more thoughtful than typical fast food. Their mac and cheese is a must-try, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “As a chef, I have to say Panera’s mac and cheese stands out for its balance of comfort and quality,” he explains. “The sauce is rich and creamy, made with real white cheddar, and it’s smooth without feeling heavy. That velvety texture tells you they’ve nailed the roux -to-cheese ratio, something many home cooks struggle with. It’s also served hot and has consistent quality every time, which is harder to achieve in a chain setting than people think.” He adds, “I always tell people, great mac and cheese doesn’t need fancy ingredients; it’s about technique and timing. Panera’s version hits that classic, homestyle note but still feels elevated enough to enjoy as a main meal.”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is legendary for its Southern-inspired comfort food, like mac and cheese, which Chef Dennis raves about. “The pasta is tender but not mushy, and the sauce has real depth, you can tell they use a blend of cheeses instead of just one. That gives it that creamy, slightly tangy flavor you’d expect from a homemade mac and cheese.” He adds, “What I like most is that it tastes freshly made, not overly processed. When I taste that kind of care in a restaurant chain, I know there’s a chef somewhere in the kitchen who respects the classics. It’s the kind of dish that makes you want to slow down and savor it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company’s mac and cheese is iconic! It’s nostalgic comfort food done right and a major reason many people visit again and again, including Chef Shelley, personal chef and CEO/founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy.”The macaroni and cheese at Noodles and Company is one of those dishes that you can count on always being a warm, delicious bowl of comfort,” she says. “The sauce is extra creamy and has that smooth, velvety texture that places don’t always get right. It’s simple and cheesy, no truffle salt or foie gras dust weirdness. Perfect when you want something nostalgic and satisfying.”

Boston Market

Many Boston Market locations have closed due to financial woes, but the chain is still so beloved by fans and chefs. If you’re lucky enough to be near one, splurge on the mac and cheese. Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS says it’s so worth it. “It’s creamy, nostalgic, and actually tastes like cheese,” he says. “It doesn’t taste overly engineered.”

Delta’s Restaurant

Delta’s Restaurant in New Brunswick, New Jersey, is only one location for now, but plans for another are in the works, and it’s a go-to for Chef Tanesha Roach in Houston, Texas, who loves their mac and cheese. “As a chef, I can tell when mac and cheese is made with care — and Delta’s nails it every time,” she says. “The texture is luxuriously creamy, the cheese blend hits that perfect sharp-and-smooth balance, and the flavor lingers with every bite. It’s soulful, comforting, and clearly made from the heart — the kind of dish that reminds you why Southern comfort food never goes out of style.”