7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mac and Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is one of the most simple yet versatile dishes on any restaurant menu: The basic foundation of pasta, cheese, and breadcrumbs results in one of the most delicious entrees or sides possible, and you can zhuzh it up with additional veggies and protein. A decent mac and cheese can elevate even the most boring meal into something indulgent, comforting, and just yummy. Many eateries have this classic dish on the menu, but which ones are macaroni fans raving about? Here are seven restaurant chains with the absolute best mac and cheese, according to customers.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans rave about the chicken chain’s delicious Mac & Cheese, made with Parmesan, Cheddar, and Romano and baked in-house. “By fast food standards it’s 10/10, by homemade baked macaroni standards? 7 or 8. I’ve actually bought trays of it you can get for parties to eat on thanksgiving and it’s more than acceptable,” one Redditor shared.

Outback Steakhouse

The Outback Steakhouse Mac & Cheese is a fan-favorite menu item. “One of my favorite mac and cheeses, I usually get one to go too 🤭,” one fan shared. “I second Outback’s premium mac and cheese, it’s the best!” another said. “My somewhat fancy dinner on a budget is the kid’s mac from Outback and an a la carte lobster tail,” a third commented.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse has a fantastic Mac & Cheese, available in Traditional, Bacon, or Lobster. This menu item is luxurious but not overly filling, exactly what you would want in a steakhouse. “Lobster Mac was GOOD, not too fishy,” one customer said. “I got a 10oz Ribeye and it was so good, juicy and soft and so yummy, medium rare of course w/ chimichurri sauce on the side!”

Arby’s

Arby’s White Cheddar Mac ‘n Cheese is another fan-favorite menu item. “Surprisingly, Arby’s mac and cheese is delicious. It’s a white cheddar, and they bring it back every once in a while for a limited time,” one customer commented. “Everyone looks at me crazy when I say Arby’s mac slaps. That is so good I order a bunch and freeze them when they come around,” another said.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Fans rave about the Longhorn Steakhouse Mac & Cheese, made with creamy four cheese sauce and smoked bacon and topped with Parmesan bread crumbs. “I personally love Longhorn’s mac and cheese. Like it has the perfect blend of cheese w/ corkscrew noodles,” one customer said. “Agree Longhorn has the best. Now if we could just have Longhorn’s Mac and Cheese at Texas Roadhouse, it would be the best value of both worlds,” another commented.

Popeyes

Popeyes Homestyle Mac & Cheese (made with real butter and cream, topped with shredded cheese and baked until golden brown) is delicious, customers say. “Definitely Popeyes! It’s the most like the homemade baked macaroni and cheese I prefer. Most others I’ve tried are kind of bland and just taste like Kraft or, at best, Stouffer’s,” one fan said.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings' Mac & Cheese (made with elbow pasta and white cheddar cheese sauce) also gets rave reviews from customers. "BUFFALO WILD WINGS WHITE CHEDDAR MAC. BEST THING EVER. Eat it with their tater tots and omg it's the absolute best," one enthusiastic fan said. "I thought no one would have said Buffalo Wild Wings, but I second it!" another commented.