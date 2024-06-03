I Tried 6 Fast-Food Mozzarella Sticks & the Best Was Gooey and Delicious

Fast-food sides have come a long way since the days of just fries in different forms. You can call them whatever you want—from curly and waffle to steak and crinkle-cut—but ultimately, they're all just deep-fried potatoes.

Of course, Wendy's shook things up with its unique inclusion of baked potatoes. And, at many fried chicken joints, mashed potatoes are the star of the side menu. Somewhere along the line, though, chains got sick of spuds altogether and started throwing in more obscure and unique choices to see what stuck. Nowadays, items like onion rings and mac and cheese show up quite often. Another side that has become significantly more popular is fried mozzarella sticks.

The concept of mozzarella sticks is simple yet genius. I mean, just when you thought cheese couldn't get any better, someone goes and fries it with breading to create a melty masterpiece. Finding that balance of seasoned crunch to gooey cheese can be tricky, however—especially at a fast-food restaurant where quick service is paramount.

I recently sampled the mozzarella sticks at six popular chains to find out which spot has truly cracked the cheesy code. Here's how each offering fared, ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the best-tasting, cheesiest stick around.

Burger King

Nutrition : (Per 8-Piece Order)

Calories : 480

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g )

Sodium : 1,570 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 19 g

Burger King is the latest fast-food joint to launch a version of the cheesy sticks—only, at the Home of the Whopper, you'll find them filed under the name Mozzarella Fries. The new offering essentially replaced the chain's old version of the snack and was tested last year exclusively in my neck of the woods: Columbus, Ohio. I guess they did well because they have now become a full-blown menu item across the country. You can find them in packs of four, eight, or 12, and they always come complete with a side of marinara sauce. I nabbed an 8-count for $3.79.

The look: Much longer and skinnier than your stereotypical cheese stick. The breading is also quite dark, almost like they spent too much time in the fryer. But, there are obvious flecks of green and other seasonings on the surface.

The taste: Upon first bite, I got excited thinking I was about to enjoy one of the chain's iconic chicken fries. The two fries share the exact same crunchy coating—the cheese rendition just offers more of a garlic herb taste while the chicken sticks to a peppery flavor. Unfortunately, though, the mozzarella iteration pales in comparison. The cheese comes out stiff and dry. With no juicy chicken to offset it, the outer layer reads more like Italian breadcrumbs. And, if you thought dipping them into the provided marinara would solve these problems, think again. It's thick like a tomato paste with a flavor that's vinegary and, for lack of a better word, aggressive. I think BK may need to go back to the fried-food drawing board on this one.

Arby's

Nutrition : (Per 4-Piece Order)

Calories : 440

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,410 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

If I asked you what kind of sides Arby's has, curly fries would no doubt be the first one that comes to mind. But, the chain with all the meats additionally has a few other fried tricks up its sleeve, offering up spicy Jalapeño Bites, accordion-style Crinkle Fries, and (you guessed it) Mozzarella Sticks. The latter is described as "stretchy, cheesy, melty mozzarella that's battered and fried," and it's also served with marinara sauce—at least it's supposed to be. The location I rolled up to was unfortunately out of the red sauce, so I had to make do without it. I paid $4.19 for a 4-piece, although 6-counts are also available.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Short and stubby in a light shade of golden brown. If you look closely, you can also see that the sheathing is smooth rather than crumbly since it's battered.

The taste: Like something subpar you would eat at the county fair. The breading is greasy and almost sweet but with no underlying seasonings or other flavors. The cheese follows suit. It's just kind of…there. Mild and not particularly warm or melty, it doesn't make a significant impression. The lack of marinara sauce was definitely a bummer here because I think it could have worked some magic to give these sticks a rich and tangy boost.

White Castle

Nutrition : (Per 3-Piece Order)

Calories : 460

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 12 g

White Castle's headquarters are based here in Columbus, not even a mile from me. And, subsequently, there are a plethora of locations scattered around in the surrounding boroughs. However, despite this close proximity, I can't say it's a chain I frequent often. So, I was surprised to learn that it makes the list of fast-food joints that serve mozzarella sticks. I thought it was all just sacks of sliders and fries. (You can order the cheese sticks in quantities of three, five, or 10, along with a cup of zesty marinara dipping sauce. A 3-count order cost me $3.29.

The look: A very classic set of mozzarella sticks. They almost look a little too perfect with a nice shape and even crust filled with just enough seasoning specks. The marinara, on the other hand, could have passed for ketchup just in a darker shade.

The taste: Not bad, but not great. The sticks are strangely wiggly rather than firm since the breading layer is razor-thin. I'm not exaggerating when I say it looks like they were quickly rolled in a microscale dusting of granules before being sent into the fryer. The white cheese itself is mediocre and despite the misleading freckled exterior, I didn't detect any hints of herbs or spices. The order was not remarkably fresh when I got it—something I was afraid of when I received it almost instantaneously in the drive-thru. But, I think if it had been, White Castle could have moved up a few spots in the rankings, especially considering the sauce also gives the side a boost with a balanced sweet flavor.

Sonic

Nutrition : (Per 6-Piece Order)

Calories : 590

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 23 g

If there's ever a slightly offbeat or abnormal snack you're craving, Sonic likely has it. I mean, the drive-in chain offers Pickle Fries and Fritos Chili Pie, for crying out loud. Comparatively speaking, its fast-food mozzarella sticks are a fairly standard option. They're made with real mozzarella cheese and are supposedly "crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside." They come in small, medium, and large sizes–or 4-, 6-, and 8-count options. I ended up ordering a medium 6-count pack for $4.59, which did in fact come with a marinara sauce packet. Don't worry, Sonic didn't leave me hanging.

The look: Similar to White Castle's version, just more narrow and crispy, showing off a deeper hue. The sauce is also a tad different here. It's a little lighter and with a texture closer to cocktail sauce than ketchup.

The taste: Hot and steamy, as they should be after I waited at the drive-thru window for a good 10 minutes. As such, the breading came out nice and crunchy with a touch of spice zest. The cheese inside is thick but still ended up on the chewy side with no pull whatsoever. Despite this small slip-up, I still think Sonic pulls through with one of the better mozzarella stick options. Plus, its marinara sauce is a significant improvement compared to others, especially in terms of consistency.

Rally's

Nutrition : (Per 4-Piece Order)

Calories : 280

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,060 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 12 g

The Rally's-slash-Checkers story is similar to the narrative of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. The two were once separate entities that joined forces back in 1999. Now, the pair is essentially the same restaurant operating under two different titles. Here in Ohio, you'll find Rally's locations only and I stopped by to try out the chain's intimidatingly named "Monsterella Stix." They're loaded up with Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries seasoning and come with a side of marinara sauce. Four- and six-count sizes are available but I went the smaller of the two for $3.59.

The look: Based on the name, I was expecting considerably bigger sticks. These are perhaps a tad more extended than most, but they are also very slim—almost as thin as Burger King's. The fry seasoning is on display though, showing up as specks of black rather than green.

The taste: I'm unsure why, but I had low expectations going into this specific review. Maybe that's because I don't know much about the Rally's/Checkers brand and this was my first time ever whipping through its black and white drive-thru. However, these Monsterella Stix really came to play. The breading stands out the most. It has a melt-in-your-mouth consistency that's just greasy enough and just peppery enough from the fry seasoning to keep you coming back for more. Paired with the warm, slightly salty cheese, it's a nearly perfect rendition, though I still don't think the name is warranted. The marinara here isn't anything show-stopping, but it's better than no marinara at all.

Sheetz

Nutrition : (Per 6-piece Order)

Calories : 430

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,070 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 21 g

Now, I don't know about you, but gas station food is not typically in my wheelhouse. However, I try to live by the motto: "Don't knock it 'til you've tried it." So, off to Sheetz I went to get my hands on the chain's mozzarella sticks—and honestly, I was surprised by what I found. There's a whole production going on there. I thought I would find various foods sitting out and spinning on rotator grills. Instead, you actually order your food at a kiosk before it's made fresh right before your eyes. I even had the option to add seasonings to my sticks such as Ranch Dust or Old Bay, and my sauce choices added up to 17 total. I kept things standard sans the seasoning at a cost of $4.69 for six. I then paid 50 cents extra for a cup of marinara.

The look: A decent length and certifiably plump. The outer shell is crumby and covered in some kind of obvious seasoning. Plus, I took the white cheese leaking out some of the ends as a good sign.

The taste: I will never underestimate gas station food again—at least if it's coming from Sheetz. This is the first fast-food cheese stick I tried where the cheese was actually moist and gooey instead of firm. This was likely a byproduct of it being served hot and fresh, but it's also got just a good overall makeup. The breading provides a soft crunch and a pleasant flavor of garlic and salt working in unison.

I additionally have to give Sheetz props for being the only chain to serve its marinara sauce warm. It's also a much more authentic-tasting recipe with real chunks of tomato, similar to what you would be served at a sit-down restaurant.

Overall, it's a cheesy job well done.