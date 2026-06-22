5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Muffulettas, According to Diners

These top-rated restaurant chains serve up the most delicious New Orleans-style sandwiches.

A muffuletta, in case you’ve somehow overlooked this suddenly-viral sandwich, is a classic New Orleans sandwich packed with thin-sliced Italian charcuterie and olive salad. This juicy, flavorful sandwich has been popular for decades but is enjoying something of a renaissance thanks to the power of social media. Many restaurants and sandwich spots have muffulettas on the menu, but which ones are so good diners rave about them? Here are five chains with the tastiest muffulettas, according to fans.

Jason’s Deli

The huge muffulettas at Jason’s Deli are outstanding, fans say. “The Muffuletta at Jason’s Deli is awesome! The best deal is to just order a Whole Muffuletta for roughly $18, to go. Take it home and shove it in your face!” one diner shared. Good advice.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s is famous for its OG muffuletta sandwich appropriately called The Original. “When I lived in Texas, my favorite sandwich shop was Schlotzsky’s. Especially The Original, a lone star version of the Muffuletta,” one diner said.

Rosie’s Sidekick Sandwich Shop

Rosie’s Sidekick Sandwich Shop has delicious old-school muffuletta options on the menu: The Sicilian, The Palermo, and The Tony, and The Nutty Italian. “I was craving a big Italian sandwich, I’m so glad I came into this local sandwich shop. The muffuletta was phenomenal. I got the Italian sandwich and my companion got the trifecta,” one guest shared.

Murphy’s Deli

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The muffuletta at Murphy’s Deli is one of several fan-favorite sandwiches on the menu. “Sandwiches were SO fresh and delicious & the fruit tray was exceptional!!” one diner said.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

The Muffaletta at Reginelli’s Pizzeria is a delicious sandwich made with ham, hot capicola, salami, provolone, and olive salad on focaccia. “The Muffuletta did not disappoint and I even had them make it with turkey! So big that I was able to eat the other half the next day for lunch. SOOOOO goood!” one fan shared.