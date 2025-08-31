8 Restaurant Chains With the Best Nachos

There’s a never-ending list of appetizers to choose from when dining out, but everyone can agree that nachos always hit the spot and are the ultimate plate to share. If made correctly, nachos should make your mouth water at first sight of the heaping of toppings, melted cheese and crispy chips. But not all restaurants get it right. From soggy chips to barely melted cheese, some chains are better off leaving the popular dish off their menu. With that in mind, there are plenty of places who whip up unforgettable nachos and according to customers, here are the top eight chains.

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Rocker Sam Hagar, the former lead singer of Van Halen, founded the chain in 1990. The first one opened in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and has since launched other locations in the states. It’s known for its lively atmosphere and good food, Cabo Wabo serves up a mega plate of nachos that can’t be beat, according to diners. A customer wrote on Yelp, “My husband and I stopped by Cabo Wabo on the Strip and it did not disappoint! We started with the nacho platter topped with carne asada, and let me tell you, it was bomb.” On Tripadvisor customers raved about the large portions and quality. One person wrote, “Good drinks. Good mojitos. Nachos with fajitas are a must. Good vibes by the strip, out door patio. Would definitely come back.” Another shared, “We had the nacho plate, which was very good, big portion.”

Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville

Singer Jimmy Buffet also got into the restaurant game and opened his infamous Margaritaville where fans can enjoy island breezy drinks and Volcano Nachos with a “tidal wave of toppings,” according to the menu. It’s such a generous portion that most can’t finish in one sitting. One Redditor posted a photo of the nachos and wrote, “These are insanely good.” A person commented and shared, “Never been to a Margaritaville, this could tempt me. Another agreed how amazing the appetizer is and wrote, “Volcano Nacho’s? Yummy, never could finish them.”

On the Border

Nachos are one of the things On the Border is known for and customers compliment the appetizer’s great taste. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “The margaritas and chips and salsa are our favorite. The nachos are also killer. Great vibes, great food, our go-to spot!” Another shared, “We love the Tuesday taco deals, the stacked nachos, and queso fries. In the past we have ordered and enjoyed fajitas and chimichangas.”

Yard House

Known for its expansive menu and good food, Yard House goes all out when it comes to their massive plate of nachos, according to diners. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “I suggest ordering the nachos and while they’re an appetizer sometimes that alone fills me up plus they’re super flexible with removing anything off and there some of the better if not best loaded nachos i’ve had.” Another Yelper shared, “My friend and I split an appetizer of Their chicken Nachos that was fresh, cheesy and full of flavor.” A third customer wrote on Yelp, “We went to The Yard House for happy hour. For the love…get the ahi nachos. It has got to be the best thing on the entire menu…so delicious. We also got the chicken nachos, it was huge and totally worth the happy hour price.”

Taco Bell

For a quick cheap meal, Taco Bell continues to deliver and their $3 Loaded Beef Nachos are becoming a go-to for many. There’s an entire Reddit thread dedicated to the nachos and one person wrote, “Blows my mind that taco bell constantly outperforms major chain restaurants when it comes to something as simple as nachos.” A second agreed and wrote, “I’ve been getting these and I kind of love them. Absurdly cheap, and if you get one of the boxes that comes with chips and cheese you can just dump them into the nachos for… more nachos.” A third shared, “No lie, these $3 nachos are the best deal they have at Taco Bell. And they usually always load it up with toppings.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory nachos are so beloved that people try to recreate them at home. One Redditor wrote, “Just had the cheesecake factory poke nachos with the fried wontons and it was the best food I’ve ever had in my life. I really wanna know what sauce they use it has zesty and tangy sauce and balances out so well please drop the recipe if y’all know it!! Thank u.” A customer on Yelp shared, “This was our second time to cheesecake factory my husband and I, the ambiance is always nice very old antique, staff and service is super friendly. We got the steak nachos and passion fruit margaritas. The nachos were very flavorful, and the steak was cooked medium rare.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack might not be the first place you think of for a plate of nachos stacked high with incredible toppings and ingredients, but if you love seafood, the crab nachos are a must-have. One Yelp reviewer wrote, ” I ordered a Crab and shrimp nachos. It was amazing as I always remembered it! Another shared, “The bucket of shrimp was my favorite besides the nachos!”

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Chevy's Fresh Mex has been serving quality Mexican food since 1986 and while many locations have closed, customers can't say enough good things about their nachos. One Redditor wrote, "Long live their chips and salsa, el machino, and their chicken caesar salads. Oh…and that huge pile of nachos appetizer." Another shared, "Their loaded nachos were pretty good. Each chip built out with every ingredient vs fighting a mound of chips hoping to get a bite of everything in it."