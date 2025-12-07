5 Restaurants With the Best Hot Chicken Nashvillians Approve Of

Nashville locals say these five spots serve the most authentic, fiery hot chicken.

Nashville hot chicken is a food known across the country if not the world, with the term becoming synonymous with spicy, savory fried chicken. But what about the really authentic hot chicken, from restaurants in Nashville itself? Locals know the real thing when they taste it, and several restaurant chains have authentic hot fried chicken diners rave about. Here are five restaurants with the best Hot Chicken Nashvillians approve of.

Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack

Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack is a chain serving up exceptional Nashville hot chicken. “Hands down some of the best hot chicken 🔥🐔 The chicken was crispy and flavorful, and the spice level was perfect. I also love that they have greens with turkey meat in them – so good and seasoned just right,” one diner said.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is another authentic chain where the hot chicken is amazing. “The best Nashville hot chicken 🍗🔥. Have been here 2 times already, and they always serve the best hot chicken in town,” one fan said.

Bolton’s Spicy Chicken & Fish

Bolton's Spicy Chicken & Fish is a Nashville institution, serving up the best fried chicken and fish. "Bolton's is the real deal if you're looking for authentic Nashville hot chicken. The chicken was juicy, perfectly breaded, and packed with flavor," one happy diner said.

Helen’s Hot Chicken

Helen’s Hot Chicken has authentic hot chicken on the menu diners love. “The fried chicken here is great! I got the “Hella” flavor and it was definitely hot, but not overly spicy. It’s the kind of Nashville hot where the fire builds up with the more you eat of it. I was tearing up by the end but it was still delicious and enjoyable,” one fan raved.

400 Degrees Hot Chicken

400 Degrees Hot Chicken is famous for delicious, perfectly-cooked hot chicken. “The food here is always a 10! The temperature, the freshness, the taste excellent. I came in today and got chicken tenders. Their food is so good,” one happy customer said.