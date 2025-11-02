7 Restaurant Chains Known for the Best Pancakes, Waffles and French Toast

Breakfast can and should be enjoyed at any time of the day, and luckily there are many restaurants and diners offering delicious options whenever a craving for pancakes, waffles, or French Toast hits. These spots have both traditional offerings as well as menu items with a spin on them, so whatever you’re in the mood for—sweet or savory, indulgent or healthier—there’s something for everyone. Here are seven chains serving up pancakes, waffles, and French Toast all day long.

First Watch

First Watch has a variety of delicious pancakes, waffles, and French Toast on the menu. The Floridian French Toast is thick-cut artisan baked challah bread with fresh banana, kiwi, seasonal berries and powdered cinnamon sugar. The Lemon Ricotta Pancakes are served as a “mid-stack” of two pancakes topped with seasonal berries, creamy lemon curd and powdered cinnamon sugar, and the Belgian Waffle is a light and airy waffle with a side of warm mixed berry compote and powdered cinnamon sugar.

The Original Pancake House

As the name would suggest, The Original Pancake House is known for serving up exceptional pancakes and waffles. Whether you prefer classic fluffy buttermilk pancakes, 49er pancakes, chocolate-chip stacks, or something more adventurous like bacon pancakes or Dutch baby pancakes, this place has it all,” one happy diner said.

Norms

Norms has pancakes, waffles, and French Toast available 24/7, either a la carte or as part of breakfast meals. The Chicken and Waffle option, for example, is a Belgian Waffle topped with two Bacon Strips, crispy breaded chicken, and two eggs. “I stopped by Norms around 5am and really enjoyed the quiet, peaceful vibe before the morning rush. I sat at the counter and ordered a stack of pancakes — they came out hot and fast, just the way I like them,” one diner said.

IHOP

IHOP of course is known for cooking up the best Buttermilk Pancakes but there is also “Thick ‘N Fluffy” French Toast and Belgian Waffles on the menu. “The cookie butter pancakes were absolutely delicious, and the chicken and waffles were equally tasty,” one fan said. “The waffles were so flavorful that they could be enjoyed on their own.”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner serves up a great selection of pancakes, waffles, and French Toast, like the Bread Pudding French Toast or Sweet Cream Pancakes. “The best thing was the sweet cream pancakes. I was able to take some home and they were still good the next day, heated up,” one diner said.

Village Inn

Village Inn has wonderful pancakes, French Toast, and Waffles on the menu: The Buttermilk Pancake Combo is made with scrambled eggs, three scratch-made buttermilk pancakes with two bacon strips or two sausage links. For something even more indulgent, the Strawberry-Banana Supreme French Toast is a good bet, made with four slices of vanilla-battered French toast topped with sweet supreme cream, fresh strawberries and sliced bananas.

Huddle House

Huddle House has Sweet Cake Pancakes, Golden Waffles on the menu. "Huddle House never disappoints! The food is always hot, fresh, and cooked just right—especially the waffles and hashbrowns," one diner said.