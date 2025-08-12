7 Wild New Breakfast Items Hitting Restaurant Menus Right Now

Once upon a time, breakfast was a little, well, boring. Eggs, scrambled, fried, or over-easy, a few slices of bacon or sausage, maybe some toast or a plain pancake on the side. As time has progressed, restaurants have expanded breakfast offerings from a little section or a page to an entire menu, getting increasingly creative with egg dishes, pancake, waffle, and French toast offerings, and baked goods. Here are 7 wild new breakfast items that just hit restaurant menus.

Crab-Ocado Scrambler at Eggs Up Grill

If you like crab and avocado, order the Crab-Ocado Scrambler at Eggs Up Grill. The breakfast-centric restaurant has been amping up its offerings of non-traditional breakfast items, especially with its popular Scrambler platform, it told Restaurant Business. Eggs are served in a shallow bowl in variations of “safe adventure” flavors, including a Greek Scrambler and a limited-time Chimi Steak Scrambler flavored with herby South American chimichurri sauce.

Banana Berry Bliss Pancakes and Churro Crunch French Toast

Don’t miss pancakes and French toast at Eggs Up, where you can order Banana Berry Bliss Pancakes and Churro Crunch French Toast. “Churro is mainstream for our customers,” said an employee.

Pancake Flip Platters (Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes) at Perkins

Scott Rodriguez, named head of culinary for Perkins American Food Co., is working “to fulfill pancake craveability” with new spins on pancakes. Limited-time Pancake Flip Platters are the draw at the chain, offering two sweet and two savory variations, including Strawberry Cheesecake (buttermilk pancakes layered with cheesecake filling and topped with strawberries and sugar cookie streusel)

Pancake Flip Platters—Ham & Sausage—at Perkins

The savory version (Ham & Sausage) includes two potato pancakes filled with diced ham, sausage, American cheese, and scrambled eggs. “When we introduced the flips, we showcased one at a value-driven price point and then let the consumer trade up from there,” said Rodriguez. “But value isn’t only about the money. The items are scratch-made and made to order, and the ingredients are high quality. So a consumer may be paying 10 bucks for this, but it’s worth the $10.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blueberry Lemon Cornbread Appetizer at First Watch

“If there’s an ingredient or trend that plays well at breakfast, we’re willing to take a risk,” said Shane Schaibly, corporate chef of First Watch. The chain has been working on appetizer options. “We visited Nashville and saw a lot of cornbread,” he said, “and we asked, ‘Does it make sense to put it on the menu as a shareable?'” Now, they have a seasonal cornbread, which is currently Blueberry Lemon Cornbread.

The Bo-Rito at Bojangles

“Over 30% of our sales come from breakfast,” said Marshall Scarborough, VP of menu & culinary innovation, “and we’re actively doubling down on breakfast innovation, focusing on portability and value.” In June, the chain launched the Breakfast Bo-Rito, a flour tortilla filled with country-style sausage, eggs, crisp Bo-Rounds (Bojangles’ seasoned potato rounds), shredded Monterey Jack cheese and sausage gravy, served with Texas Pete hot sauce. “We brought in a ‘legit’ tortilla for this item, so the Bo-Rito pays respect to the burrito and pays tribute to our menu,” said Scarborough about the $4.49 item.

The Purple Haze at First Watch

Innovative drinks are also hitting the breakfast menu. First Watch, which rotates drinks five times a year, currently has the Purple Haze menu, a house-made concoction with lemon, cane sugar, butterfly pea flower tea and a hint of lavender, and Watermelon Wake-Up, with pineapple, watermelon, lime and mint.