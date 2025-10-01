 Skip to content

5 Chain Restaurants That Serve the Tenderest Prime Rib, According to Chefs

Chefs share the restaurant chains serving prime rib so tender it melts in your mouth.
Published on October 1, 2025 | 7:30 AM

For meat lovers, prime rib is a decadent dish that’s a bit more indulgent than your average steak. It’s slow-roasted to perfection, has the ideal crunchy crust which balances out the smooth texture and melts in your mouth. When it comes to prime rib, tenderness is everything—and chefs know exactly where to find the best.

While many steakhouses serve prime rib, not all spots deliver a tender cut that’s rich in flavor. But there are several places where you can order the dish that impresses even culinary pros. Here are five chains that deliver the most tender prime rib, according to chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke with.

The Palm

Prime Rib at The Palm
The Palm/Facebook

At The Palm, diners can enjoy prime rib Thursday-Sunday in November and what makes the upscale chain’s so special is that it’s dry-aged for up to 28 days.

“This increases the tenderness and beefy richness,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. “The slow roasting that locks in juices, creating a beautifully crusted exterior with a rosy flavorful interior.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Prime rib au jus with mashed potatoes at Lawry's in Las Vegas
Lawry's the Prime Rib/Facebook

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a lavish dining event that serves legendary prime rib.

“Lawry’s The Prime Rib still stands far and away from the pack,” says  Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves.”

Morton’s Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse Prime Rib
Morton's The Steakhouse/Facebook

Known for its fine dining experience and high-quality food, Chef Andrew says Morton’s Steakhouse is another restaurant to go to for prime rib. However, it’s not a daily menu item, so check the menu online first or call your location to confirm prime rib will be served.

“The prime rib undergoes precise low-and-slow roasting over charcoal, yielding an incredibly tender texture with deep, smoky flavors. consistent juiciness that makes each slice luxurious and mouth watering,” he explains.

Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Rib
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar/Facebook

Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is a great spot for celebrating a special occasion or treating yourself to an unforgettable meal. Their prime rib stands out for a few reasons, according to Chef Andrew.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar serves delicious prime rib and ensures the beef is only high-quality, grain-fed, USDA Prime meat that is aged for a minimum of 21 days. It’s often cooked with the bone in to retain moisture and enhance flavor.

Smith and Wollensky

Smith and Wollensky Prime Rib
Smith & Wollensky/Instagram

Smith and Wollensky offers prime rib on weekends, but it sells out quickly–it’s that good.

Chef Andrew says “the prime rib may be the best ever. “The flavor is unbeatable, the texture is incredible and it all comes together the way your dream dish should.”

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
