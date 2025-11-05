3 Restaurant Chains With the Best Prime Rib, According to Steakhouse Fans

Prime rib is no ordinary cut of steak: When prepped and slow-roasted to perfection, this steakhouse staple ends up looking and tasting utterly special. Juicy, tender, and bursting with flavor thanks to the marbling of the meat and the cooking method, making good prime rib is a true labor of love, and it shows when you go to a good steakhouse and enjoy a prime rib that is unforgettable. Here are three restaurant chains where the prime rib is absolutely outstanding, according to true steakhouse fans.

Black Angus

Diners say the prime rib at Black Angus, which is seasoned with dry rub and seared and roasted to perfection, is absolutely delicious. “Excellent tasting prime rib, perfectly cooked and seasoned,” one diner said. “I had the 12 oz Prime Rib (Medium Rare) with Au Gratin Potatoes and an Iceberg Wedge salad with Blue Cheese dressing. All of the food was perfect. Delicious,” another shared.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has one of the most delicious and budget-friendly prime rib offerings from the big restaurant chains. “The prime rib was the perfect temperature which is uncommon,” one customer shared. “We have always ordered the Ribeye at Texas Roadhouse but about a month ago someone recommended the Prime Rib! Thank you because it was delicious!” another raved.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

No prime rib roundup is complete without mentioning Lawry’s The Prime Rib. “The food here is outstanding! It is one of our favorite happy hours, my husband is obsessed with the prime rib sandwich!” one fan shared. “Of course, the star of the evening was the prime rib, California cut, Juicy, tender, and carved right in front of us from the famous silver cart — it’s a presentation that never gets old,” another said.

How Is Prime Rib Cooked?

How prime rib is cooked is key to that melt-in-your-mouth flavor and texture. “Prime rib, cooked low and slow, develops a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture that’s perfect for those who enjoy tender, juicy cuts of beef,” say the experts at Allen Brothers. “This slow cooking process breaks down connective tissues, resulting in a luxuriously soft bite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What Makes Prime Rib So Tasty?

So what is it about prime rib that makes it so sought after? “The term ‘prime’ refers to the USDA grading system, which ranks beef based on its marbling and age,” say the experts at Lawry’s. “Prime grade beef has the highest amount of marbling, leading to a juicier and more flavorful roast. This cut is prized for its marbling—fat interspersed with lean muscle—which contributes to its rich flavor and tender texture. This high-fat content means that while the meat is cooking, the fat and collagen in the muscle are melting and keeping the surrounding meat moist.”