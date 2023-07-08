6 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Quesadillas

The quesadilla is a Mexican restaurant staple, a benevolent favorite for customers of all ages. After all, what could anyone possibly dislike about a warm tortilla featuring gooey cheese and their favorite protein? And while simplicity can be part of its appeal, the modest quesadilla can also come dressed up with bells and whistles like guac and sour cream.

Step into nearly any Mexican restaurant, and you will easily spot quesadillas on the menu. But there are some restaurant chains that really nail their quesadillas, making them a highlight for anyone who tries them. You could just as easily go through any Mexican fast-food restaurant and find them, but you may find yourself preferring a full-service restaurant experience—perhaps you want your quesadilla alongside an ice-cold margarita, for example.

Consider these restaurant chains the next time you want a top-notch quesadilla that's worth getting out of the house.

RELATED: 9 Fast-Food Restaurants That Serve the Best Tacos

1 El Torito

The casual Mexican restaurant chain El Torito has nearly 70 locations, primarily concentrated along the West Coast. El Torito's menu has all of the usual suspects you would want to find when you are craving some tasty enchiladas, a margarita, and, of course, quesadillas.

Its menu features Quesadillas that are grilled with jalapeño butter for an extra kick of flavor. They also come with pico de gallo, salsa picante, guacamole, and sour cream. You can order the quesadillas with just cheese or throw in sirloin steak or grilled chicken for an additional fee.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 On the Border

On the Border is a Tex-Mex restaurant chain with locations across the country. When hunger strikes, you will have no problem finding a dish at On the Border that hits the spot. The chain serves a variety of quesadillas, including classic Cheese, Veggie, Fajita Chicken, Fajita Steak, or Brisket. You can also find its quesadillas in the Border Sampler when you can't decide on just one appetizer to try.

3 Chevys Fresh Mex

The smaller Mexican chain Chevys Fresh Mex packs a lot of punch on its menu. Its nearly two-dozen locations are scattered across the United States, including spots in California, Florida, and New York. For an appetizer to start things off, you can order its Quesadillas made with a flour tortilla, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you're extra hungry, you can add in chicken or steak for an added fee. And don't skip out on trying the specialty BBQ Chicken and Beef Birria Quesadillas, which are popular picks on the menu.

4 Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano is a growing chain of Mexican restaurants with an upscale twist. Here, you'll find dim lighting, eclectic decor, and a menu that includes trendy finds like Duck Carnitas Enchiladas and Ceviche.

But you will also find those tried-and-true favorites on Rosa Mexicano's menu as well, including quesadillas. Order your classic Cheese Quesadilla, or add Red Chile Chicken, Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, or Grilled Certified Angus Beef NY Strip. Rosa Mexicano also offers a cauliflower cassava tortilla for anyone looking to exclude gluten from their meal.

5 Pappasito's Cantina

With 3.5 million pounds of tortilla chips and 262,500 gallons of tequila served annually, Pappasito's Cantina is a popular choice among customers seeking great Mexican cuisine. No matter what Mexican dish you're craving, you will surely find it here. If quesadillas are what you're in the mood for, the chain has you covered with three variations: Chicken Fajita, Beef Fajita, or Shrimp.

6 Chili's

While Chili's may not be immediately associated with Mexican cuisine like the other restaurants on this list, it still delivers when it comes to classic Tex-Mex menu options. And it starts with some killer quesadillas. From the Quesadilla Explosion Salad, which comes with four quesadilla wedges as your garnish, to mains like Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla, Brisket Quesadilla, and Santa Fe Chicken Quesadilla, you'd be hard-pressed to eat a boring quesadilla here.