7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Rib Sauce

The best barbeque spots have amazing ribs, and, just as important, amazing rib sauce. Whether you like your ribs drenched or the sauce on the side, this sweet and tangy condiment can make or break a dish, especially for something as sauce-centric as ribs (St. Louis-style in particular). If you want to go out for smoked meaty goodness and know the sauce is the best you can get, these eateries have you covered. Here are seven restaurant chains serving up ribs covered in delicious, house-made BBQ sauce fans go crazy over.

Chili’s

Chili’s famous baby back ribs are coated in a sauce that is very similar to Sweet Baby Ray’s, employees say. “It’s basically the same as Sweet Baby Ray’s basic BBQ Sauce. When we run out, we literally sub in Sweet Baby Ray’s and we can’t taste a difference. Thankfully Walmart is the same parking lot,” one Redditor revealed.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse coats every slab of its fan-favorite fall-off-the-bone ribs with their signature tangy, sweet BBQ sauce. “I love the ribs and that’s what I usually get a whole rack enough to take home for sure,” one happy customer said. “The food exceeded my expectations: the baby back ribs were juicy and not overly sauced, and both the mashed potatoes and seasoned rice were delicious. I couldn’t ask for more, especially at this price,” another commented.

7 Best Bottled BBQ Sauces, According to Chefs

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones‘ award-winning ribs are seasoned and hand-rubbed, house-smoked for four hours, and flavored with a sweet and smokey BBQ sauce. “We had barbecue ribs and chicken. We ordered and the food was served very quickly. We loved, loved the barbecue sauce on the meat,” one fan raved.

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q is so proud of their “Sause” they sell it. “This ‘sause’ and our Texas brisket put us on the map. Great for the pantry, a gift to a good friend or even a bloody mary,” the chain says. “Way good BBQ sauce. Not as sweet as most other Memphis/Texas style BBQ sauces. I choose the spicy version. Truly a unique and wonderful sauce,” one Amazon shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has the fan-favorite Outback Ribs which are smoked, brushed & grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce. The chain also uses BBQ sauce on some chicken items, with fans trying to recreate the magic at home.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ serves up several varieties of homemade sauce on its delicious ribs. “From Texas to Kansas City, St. Louis to the Smoky Mountains, we traveled this great land to discover the secrets of great BBQ Sauce. Then, brought those authentic flavors home to share with you! You’ll find a collection on every table and in a special six-pack holder. Plus, Craftsman Specials featuring regional specialties at select locations,” the chain says.

7 Barbecue Chains That Serve the Most Tender Brisket, According to Fans

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse ribs are slow cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce. “I love the ribs, never had a bad meal at Longhorn,” one fan said.