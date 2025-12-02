 Skip to content

6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ribeye Deals This Week

You can still get a tender, juicy ribeye dinner for far less at these six chains.
December 2, 2025

Going to a steakhouse is never going to be cheap compared to getting a burger, but it’s worth it when the steak is high quality, perfectly cooked, and diners know they are getting what they’re paying for. While many upscale chains charge an arm and a leg for a basic steak—especially ribeyes—there are lots of restaurants where guests can get a nice steak and sides without having to take out a second mortgage. Here are six restaurant chains where a nice ribeye dinner won’t break the bank.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has the best value for a ribeye steak dinner you can get. The 12 oz Ft. Worth Ribeye is $23.99 for a beautifully tender, juicy, well-marbled boneless ribeye. Guests can opt to add Grilled Shrimp and/or Ribs as a “sidekick”, plus the choice of two sides.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse has a 12 oz Ribeye for $25.99, which comes with a choice of side and salad. “Our Guests love this steakhouse classic so much, they’ve made it our top selling steak. A well-marbled, juicy 12 oz. ribeye seasoned and expertly grilled by our Grill Masters for the best flavor in every bite,” the chain says.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is known for good steaks at great prices, like the 13 oz Ribeye for $27.99, extra marbled for maximum tenderness and served with two freshly-made sides. Premium sides include Steakhouse Mac & Cheese, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, and Asparagus. Another fun side for anyone extra-hungry is the Tasmanian Chili.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has a 12 oz USDA Choice Signature Ribeye for $28.74, “marbled and full of flavor”, and served with two delicious sides. “We use only butcher-selected, grain-fed beef, and grill our steaks over an open flame with real mesquite wood for a flavor you won’t find anywhere else,” the chain promises

Sirloin Stockade

Sirloin Stockade has a delicious 12 oz Ribeye for $22.49, grilled to order and served with two sides and Texas Toast. Sides include Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Mac & cheese, Fries, and more. Diners can also add dinner rolls and desserts for a special experience.

Saltgrass

Diners at Saltgrass can get the 12 oz Pat’s Ribeye for $31.49, which is on the higher end price-wise but comes with a lot of food. This plate is served with your choice of Soup or Salad, and guests can upgrade to a Wedge Salad or Spinach Strawberry Salad for $4.99.

