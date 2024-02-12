7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Risotto

When it comes to side dishes, risotto falls on the fancier end of the American restaurant chain spectrum. In its home country of Italy, the dish is ubiquitous. Here in the U.S., however, you might need help finding the rich rice dish on your local restaurant menu.

Risotto's menu absence may be due to how it's prepared. To make risotto, rice (commonly arborio) is cooked in a broth that's slowly added and frequently stirred until it becomes creamy. The cooking technique breaks down the starches in the grain to create that creamy texture. Common ingredients added to a risotto include Parmesan cheese, white wine, and butter. It's a relatively simple dish to make at home on a weeknight, but it's often left off the menu in a restaurant.

When a restaurant serves risotto, you notice. The following restaurants—which span various cuisine types, from Italian to seafood to steak—put their spin on the classic side dish as an accompaniment to your meal. Read on for seven of the best restaurant chains to get your risotto fix.

This story includes nutritional information when available, but the values reflect the entire dish, as it is served, not just the risotto.

Brio Italian Restaurant

Shrimp and Scallop Risotto : 1,420 calories, 82 g fat (26 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 3,540 mg sodium, 131 g carbs (4 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 38 g protein

Brio Italian Restaurant serves up many classic pasta dishes, and the casual chain also has a variety of land- and sea-inspired entrees. You'll find a shrimp and scallop risotto on the menu, in which risotto mixes with roasted mushrooms, freshly grated Reggiano cheese, and a black pepper cream sauce. It's topped with seared shrimp, scallops, and truffle oil. If scallops aren't your jam, Brio also serves risotto with shrimp, which features the same ingredients minus the scallops.

RELATED: The 12 Best Italian Chain Restaurants In America

Ocean Prime

Nutrition information not available.

Though it's a relatively small chain, Ocean Prime offers an elegant seafood dining experience and boasts 20 locations in multiple cities including New York, Boston, Denver, Chicago, Las Vegas, and more—with additional openings planned in 2024. Sure, you can find steaks and sandwiches on the menu, but the name of the game here is fish, sushi, and all of the accouterments that accompany them. The menu features a sea scallop dish served with Ocean Prime's Parmesan risotto, English peas, and a citrus vinaigrette. It strikes the balance of rich and savory without weighing you down.

McCormick & Schmick's

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nutrition information not available.

Whether you are in the mood for seafood or steak, you'll find a fine dining experience at McCormick & Schmick's. Its creative entrees—like the Sugar and Spice cedar roasted salmon—aren't on the menu at every other chain restaurant. The salmon dish is served with a farro risotto, butternut squash puree, and balsamic brown butter. Rather than make risotto with traditional rice, McCormick & Schmick's uses farro.

RELATED:10 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Appetizers

The Palm

Nutrition information not available.

If iconic American steakhouses are what you crave, head straight to The Palm. The small chain is known for its signature menu items. It is the only restaurant in this roundup that serves two entirely different styles of risotto. The first comes with The Palm's Sicilian salmon, served with Ora King salmon, roasted artichoke risotto, and a classic chimichurri sauce. The second comes with a serving of double-cut lamb chops, a black truffle risotto, and green beans. Both of these risottos are available as individual sides.

The Capital Grille

Roasted Chicken Breast with Parmesan Risotto : 1,840 calories, 44 g fat (23 g saturated fat), 1,500 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 80 g protein

The Capital Grill does not skimp on signature entrees when it's lunchtime. You'll find elevated dishes on the menu any time of day, like the build-your-own lunch plate. Start with your choice of salad or clam chowder, and choose one of three entrees. One of those entrees ought to be the roasted chicken breast with mushroom and Parmesan risotto, which is available at both lunch and dinner.

RELATED: 9 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Lunch Specials

Shula's Steak House

Nutrition information not available.

Shula's Steak House is a small restaurant chain founded by legendary NFL coach Don Shula. Its first location opened in 1989, and there are now a half-dozen restaurants across the United States. Steak is the star of the menu at Shula's, but you can also find lighter fare, like its grilled Airline chicken. It comes served with a mushroom risotto, sherry chicken jus, and asparagus.

Truluck's

Nutrition information not available.

If you're hunting for seafood and crab, look to Truluck's. Its menu contains signature seafood dishes, including caviar, oysters, and king crab. For an elevated mushroom dish, check out its truffle mushroom risotto. It's on the sides menu to pair with your seafood dinner. Or, try the New England sea scallops with a side of Truluck's truffle mushroom risotto and lemon vinaigrette.