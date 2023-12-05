10 Restaurant Chains That Serve The Best Salmon

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Salmon is the most popular fish in the United States, with Americans consuming almost 450,000 tons of the oceanic delicacy every year, according to National Geographic. This makes sense when you think about all of the amazing health benefits that salmon provides.

One of the most nutritious foods on the planet, salmon is widely considered a "superfood." Not only does it contain a significant amount of protein, but it's also known for its big dose of healthy fats. Omega-3 fatty acids are a beneficial part of anyone's diet and salmon is replete with these fats, which help decrease inflammation in the body and lower blood pressure. Additionally, salmon is rich in antioxidants, vitamin D, potassium, and selenium.

And while it's awesome that all of these beneficial properties can be found in one single helping of salmon, nothing is more disappointing than a blandly seasoned cut or an overcooked hunk of fish. That's why it's equally as important to source your salmon wisely and cozy up to restaurants that know what they're doing in the kitchen. These restaurants, in particular, do an impeccable job in terms of flavor and presentation.

The Capital Grille

PER Serving (1 order) : 720 calories, 48 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 480 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (5 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 50 g protein

Prized for its dry-aged steaks and fine wines, the Capital Grille also prepares top-tier fresh seafood. Sushi-grade tuna and pan-seared sea bass adorn the menu, but for a bite of pink fish, order the seared citrus glazed salmon, topped with marcona almonds and brown butter. The dish comes alongside haricot verts and cippolini onions, as well, and packs a mouth full of flavor.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Per Serving (1 Order) : 580 calories, 27 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 400 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (3 g fiber, 25 g sugar), 41 g protein

With the words "prime seafood" in its name, you best believe that Eddie V's knows what it's doing when it comes to creatures from the ocean. Among the many offerings is an exquisite salmon dish, glazed with mustard and rye whiskey, and served alongside baby carrots and spinach. The salmon itself is impeccably high quality, sourced from Norway, Europe's reputed leader in sustainable fish farming.

Bonefish Grill

Per Serving (Regular) : 410 calories, 24 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 48 g protein

While most commonly touted for its popular Bang Bang Shrimp, Bonefish Grill also serves up a bounty of other equally enticing options. For instance, the restaurant's Atlantic salmon is grilled to perfection, and customers can choose from any of the restaurant's hand-crafted signature sauces to accompany it. Options include lemon-caper butter, chimichurri, pan asian, lemon butter, and mango salsa.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Per Serving (1 order) : 770 calories

The mouthwatering Ora King salmon hails from New Zealand and is often referred to as the Wagyu of salmon. This bright, fatty fish is super flavorful and revered by big-name chefs like Nobu Matsuhisa, Thomas Keller, and Daniel Boulud. Luckily, Morton's offers the same caliber fish right on its menus across the country. On its Facebook page, the restaurant describes this special catch as "a burst of fresh, seasonal flavor in every bite!"

Chart House

Per Serving (1 order) : 960 calories

Going strong for the past 60 years, Chart House restaurants boast waterfront views and tantalizing seafood. The lemon herb-crusted salmon is a prime example of the types of dishes you can come to expect from the chain. Served with an epic three-potato garlic mash and covered in a stone ground mustard beurre blanc sauce, this delightful dish is as refreshing as it is fulfilling.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Another tried and true steakhouse, Del Frisco's can sometimes seem a bit over the top for those who want a less filling meal. The upscale restaurant's pan-roasted salmon, however, hits all the right spots for those who don't want to overindulge. It comes with santorini beans, crispy olives, lemon, and roasted tomatoes.

McCormick & Schmick's

McCormick & Schmick's takes delight in working with world class seafood purveyors to serve its guests the finest and freshest varieties around. From salmon to mahi mahi, there are plenty of options to choose from. In fact, there are numerous salmon entrees available for diners to select, including the crab and shrimp stuffed salmon. This seafood trifecta also includes brie cheese and comes with a side of vegetables and mashed potatoes. For something different, customers can also try the sugar and spice cedar roasted salmon to bypass the crustaceans.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Legal Sea Foods

With a name like Legal Sea Foods, you can bet that this chain does its fresh catch section justice. While you can top one of the restaurant's many salads with a heaping of grilled salmon, or try its fresh catch salmon either blackened or grilled, the restaurant's innovative test kitchen menu items are certainly worth trying, too. Legal Sea Food's herb-crusted salmon, for instance, hails from Scotland's Isle of Skye and is organically harvested. Plus, it comes doused in a beurre rouge sauce and served with a side of winter veggies.

Ocean Prime

There are many ways to enjoy salmon at one of Ocean Prime's many nationwide locations. Teriyaki salmon gives your fish a punch of umami flavor, as it's topped with soy butter sauce and served with shiitake sticky rice. If teriyaki isn't quite your thing, you can instead opt for a healthy heaping of greens with the restaurant's blackened salmon salad, or order up the namesake ocean roll, which combines tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, and chili garlic oil into one delicious sushi bite.

Mastro's Restaurant

Mastro's is beloved for its hearty, indulgent dishes, but sometimes it's nice to break up the gluttony with a well-cooked piece of fresh fish. After you finish the pretzel bread and maple glazed bacon, order up a portion of Mastro's Norwegian cold water salmon to balance things out. It pairs beautifully with a handful of the restaurant's side dishes, including its roasted Brussels sprouts, wild mushroom and black truffle gnocchi, and creamed corn.