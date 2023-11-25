7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Short Ribs

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Tender and succulent, short ribs are arguably the sleeper choice at any steakhouse or barbecue joint. This rich, decadent cut typically comes from the beef chuck or plate, featuring a short portion of rib surrounded in meat. Hence the name: short rib!

Though perhaps not as ubiquitous on barbecue and steakhouse house menus as its cousins, the baby back rib or St. Louis rib, short ribs boast the rich marbling of rib steaks and the beefy flavor of chuck roast. There's no fatty and lean side here. The short rib's fat is consistent, which means you'll get a meat-filled bite every time. Yum. It's the best of both worlds, and a go-to dish for many enthusiasts when they see it on the menu.

The best short ribs are cooked bone-in with a low and slow method—braised for several hours and building flavor all the while. The result of such care is an incredibly tender and juicy dish that's a real treat. From casual spots to upscale steakhouses, these restaurant chains know how to serve up a short rib. (Availability and price may vary based on location, of course!)

Here, a guide to the seven best short rib dishes at restaurant chains.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

BBQ Mix (Per Order) : 1274 cal, 61.4 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 2290 mg sodium, 106.1 g carbs, 70.3 g protein

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, which opened in Honolulu in 1976 and later expanded to the U.S. mainland, is known for its barbecue chicken, slow-cooked Kalua pork, and another stand out item: the bone-in short ribs, juicy and smoked to perfection, Hawaiian-style. This Hawaiian barbecue chain has more than 200 restaurants spread throughout 13 states, so you can try the short ribs in one of its signature plate lunches—the BBQ Mix includes mouthwatering short rib, alongside tangy and sweet beef and chicken, for those who love variety. "Nice and juicy and flavorful!" one reviewer noted.

RELATED: 6 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Gumbo

The Daily Grill

Braised Short Rib (1 order) : 1250 cal, 81 g fat (36 g saturated fat), 2640 mg sodium, 82 g carbs (10 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 42 G protein

A rich take on the short rib, The Daily Grill serves up a mean Braised Boneless Short Rib. Served on a bed of parmesan risotto, alongside gremolata roasted carrots, crispy onions, and Bordelaise sauce, this classic dish has solicited many glowing reviews online. "This Short Rib was as good as and maybe better than any I've ever had before," one reviewer wrote. "Fall apart tender, utterly delicious and not slathered in some unidentifiable sauce that conceals the real beef flavour."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This small chain, with three locations in California, and one each in Texas and Oklahoma, consistently serves up a great short rib. "Tender and full of flavor! The Parmesan risotto is paired perfectly to compliment the braised beef," another reviewer wrote.

P.F. Chang's

Short Rib Fried Rice (1 order) : 840 cal, 43 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 1480 mg sodium, 87 g carbs (4 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 24 g protein

Not into super smoky barbecue? Here's a unique take on the short rib instead, for those who are partial to rice. P.F. Chang's offers a Short Rib Fried Rice, featuring slow-braised beef short rib, kimchi, mushrooms, edamame, egg, wasabi mayo, and green onion. The casual Asian-fusion chain is known for serving up Chinese-American cuisine across more than 300 locations, and this is a nice option for those who like a hearty rice bowl with heaps of flavor. "The short rib fried rice was phenomenal," one reviewer wrote on Instagram. "I never eat wasabi but oh my god it really added an extra dimension to the layer of flavors!" Expect a combination of crunchy kimchi and a clean spiciness from the wasabi mayo to result in a mouth-watering flavor bomb.

Famous Dave's

Beef Short Rib (1 order) : 850 calories

Famous Dave's knows barbecue. The popular chain generously rubs its premium beef short rib with a spice medley and then carefully slow-smokes it for six hours. Once it's juicy and tender and falling off the bone, it's served up with a Dr. Pepper Glaze and your choice of two sides. These delectable short ribs are smokey and flavorful. "The Beef Short Rib is really worth the trip," one reviewer noted on Tripadvisor. The award-winning barbecue chain pledges to pick the highest quality meats, and, with more than 150 locations across 32 states and several international locations, Famous Dave's remains a must-try barbecue joint.

Tony Roma's

Here's a classic, hearty take on the short rib: Tony Roma's, a casual dining chain that specializes in baby back ribs, also offers a succulent Boneless Beef Short Rib, braised in-house and topped with a red wine and mushroom demi-glace, paired with mashed potatoes and seared garlic green beans. Seasoned with spices and slow-smoked to perfection, Tony Roma's short ribs are chosen for ultimate tenderness and flavor. With locations in eight states, as well as 17 countries worldwide, Tony Roma's has steadily grown since it was first founded in North Miami in 1972.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Oftentimes, chain restaurants offer short ribs as a holiday special. It makes sense since there's definitely a comfort-food factor to the dish. Case in point: Carrabba's Italian Grill recently launched its winter special menu, featuring a holiday favorite: the Short Rib Marsala. This dish features a tender bone-in short rib served on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes and topped with the chain's signature Lombardo Marsala wine sauce. "My husband had this last night. He said it was great… Both of us could have had it," one Facebook user noted of the portion size. While Carrabba's many locations in 29 states are mostly known for Italian cuisine, this fan-favorite seasonal dish is worth trying.

Urban Farmer Steakhouse

Urban Farmer is a modern steakhouse focused on serving up responsibly sourced food and high quality ingredients. Its take on the short rib is classic with a twist: the bone-in short rib is coffee-rubbed and smoked for hours, served with sweet potato puree, bone marrow barley pilaf, peppadew, and topped with braising jus.

The small chain, which has three locations in Denver, Philadelphia, and Portland, even serves up a brunch-ified short rib: the short rib hash, a decadent breakfast item featuring potato and veg, topped with a sunny-side up egg and smothered in a rich béarnaise. "The short rib hash was really good and had a good balance of meat and veggies," one reviewer wrote. Bonus: The chain's commitment to transparency is evident, just take a look at the website's sourcing and sustainability page, which outlines partnerships with farmers and where the food it serves actually comes from.