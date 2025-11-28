4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Smoked Chicken, According to Barbecue Fans

Smoked chicken is one of the most delicious meats you can get at a good BBQ spot, and a flavorful option for those who want an alternative to the typical pork and beef offerings. Whether the chicken is smoked whole or turned into pulled chicken, the skin should be golden and crispy and the meat should be juicy and packed with flavor. Here are four chains where the smoked chicken is tender and delicious.

Mission BBQ

The smoked chicken at Mission BBQ is outstanding, fans say, especially when piled into a sandwich. “I got the shredded smoked chicken. It was so good that it didn’t need any of the 6 barbecue sauces! I did however, use some Texas Twang which is my favorite one,” one diner said.

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

Diners love the smoked chicken at Rudy’s Bar-B-Q. “I have been to Rudy’s dozens of times and love their brisket and sausage but this time I tried their smoked BBQ chicken,” one guest shared. “I have been missing out on a great meal! Their BBQ chicken is delicious! My daughter and I both had a half chicken, served bone-in. The smoking process keeps the chicken very juicy while cooked to fall off the bone!”

Full Moon Bar-B-Que

Full Moon Bar-B-Que has beautiful smoked chicken on the menu, cooked in a hickory wood fired pit like its other offerings, and absolutely delicious. "The chicken garden salad was huge! The chicken was tender. I loved how they took the seeds out of the celery. Very delicious! The staff was friendly!" one diner said.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ serves up a delicious “tender and juicy” smoked chicken half and pulled chicken too. The Pulled Chicken Sandwich is made with tender, slow-smoked chicken, hand-pulled and piled high and served on a bun. Available in both regular and large depending on how hungry diners are!