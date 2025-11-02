7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Southern-Style Cooking

Southern-style cooking is one of the most eclectic and diverse forms of cuisine in the U.S., covering everything from excellent BBQ and seafood boils to biscuits and fried chicken. The dishes are delicious, hearty, and “stick to your ribs” good, and some restaurants have it down to an art. Here are seven chains serving up the best Southern-style food across the country.

Tupelo Honey Café.

Diners rave about the famous fried chicken and fried green tomatoes at Tupelo Honey Café. “Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar delivers a standout Southern dining experience, and their fried green tomatoes are a true highlight. Served as a starter, these golden, cornmeal-crusted slices arrive artfully plated over creamy goat cheese grits and finished with a vibrant red pepper coulis,” one diner said.

Biscuitville

Biscuitville is known for its made from scratch biscuits and other Southern fare. “My favorite fast food place for breakfast. The breakfast sandwiches here are the best! I ordered a chicken fried steak sandwich and a country ham sandwich for breakfast,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s menu is packed with fan-favorite Southern-style foods like grits, fried catfish and more. “Make sure you come here with an appetite because they will fill you with biscuits before you get your main meal. All of us got some of the hashbrown casserole, and mine had steak tips which were cooked to perfection,” one fan said.

Bojangles

Bojangles specializes in Cajun-style fried chicken. “Best fried chicken, the staff were so friendly with their Southern hospitality & readily available to recommend menu items,” one diner shared.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens is another Southern-style chicken chain diners appreciate. “I basically come here for the ranch lol. Always delicious! Dry rub cayenne ranch wings are sooo good!” one fan said.

Cotton Patch Café

Cotton Patch Café serves up excellent Texas-style comfort food. “The menu was the comfort food I grew up with, with lots of choices that were enticing. I ordered the chicken-fried chicken with gravy on the side. YUM,” one diner said. “Since I’m not a fan of garlic-forward recipes, I substituted green beans with bacon (awesome!) and black-eyed peas.”

J. Alexander’s

Alexander’s serves up great Southern-style classic dishes like Southern Cole Slaw. “100/10!!! Phenomenal service, exceptional food, down to the very last bite. I haven’t been this satisfied with a restaurant, I can’t even tell you how long,” one fan raved.