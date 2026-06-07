These chains serve standout turkey club sandwiches piled high with flavor.

The club sandwich is a classic. The traditional club is a three-layer sandwich consisting of three slices of toasted bread, sliced turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, cut into triangles and held together by toothpicks. However, other versions are served on sub rolls or other kinds of bread. However you like it, there is a club sandwich that has your name on it at a chain restaurant. Where can you get the best turkey clubs? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best turkey clubs, according to diners.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli serves a classic version that diners love. “Our Deli Club is a classic for a reason. We start with toasted multigrain wheat, spread on a little mayo, and pile it high with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, and tomato. It’s soooo good!” the chain wrote on Facebook. “It’s delicious,” a follower commented. “Deli club I had from Jason’s Deli, my go to sandwich,” a Redditor says.

McAlister’s Deli

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McAlister’s Deli’s massive triple-decker is as classic as you can get for a turkey club. According to diners, it is too big to eat in one sitting. “The best I’ve had of the numerous delis, sub shops and sandwich shops is McCalister’s King Club. I can usually only have one half which ok as it means I can have another tomorrow!” a Redditor declares. “Their club is amazing but god forgive me, I love it as a wrap, too,” another added.

Schlotzsky’s

The Turkey Bacon Club at Schlotzsky’s is served on the chain’s trademark unique sourdough round loaf, with is stuffed with premium turkey, crispy bacon, and fresh toppings. “Outstanding!” declares a Facebooker, alongside a photo of the sandwich.

Jersey Mike’s

The Jersey Mike’s Club Sub (No. 8) is one of the most popular orders, piled high with lean, freshly shaved turkey, premium ham, provolone cheese, sizzling applewood smoked bacon, and mayonnaise. “Sooo freaking good!!!” a Facebooker says. “The best,” another agrees.

Bob Evans

If you want a sit-down experience, a traditional but delicious turkey club, head on over to Bob Evans. The Legendary Turkey Sandwich is a “farmer’s club sandwich,” with slow-roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.