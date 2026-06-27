5 Restaurant Chains With One Menu Item Customers Always Recommend, According to Diners

From iconic biscuits to legendary appetizers, fans swear by these chain restaurant dishes.

Some restaurants have iconic dishes that are forever synonymous with the brand, like the miso black cod at Nobu or Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks. Some of these dishes become so famous other restaurants try to recreate them, but diners swear the originals are the best. If you’re visiting the following five spots and want to know which menu items are raved about by diners, make a note of the following options: Here are five chains with one menu item fans order on repeat.

Red Lobster

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Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are so good they sell them in grocery stores, but there’s nothing like the real thing, fans say. “Great service, went for unlimited shrimp and wasn’t disappointed. The cheddar bay biscuits with butter and Garlic Shrimp scampi are a must try,” one diner shared.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps have become one of the best-known appetizers you can get, putting the chain on the map. “They have the best lettuce wraps. It was hot fresh and absolutely delicious,” one guest said.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has delicious steaks, but the Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese is truly special. “The Lobster Mac & Cheese was definitely the star of the show. Steaks were great, but Jimmy Ps is still the best in town in our opinion,” one diner said.

Bloomin’ Onion®

The Bloomin’ Onion® at Outback Steakhouse fully deserves its legendary reputation. “The steaks were cooked perfectly, tender and flavorful, while the sides were fresh and generously portioned. The famous Bloomin’ Onion remains a must-try appetizer and a great way to start the meal,” one fan said.

Benihana

It doesn’t get any more iconic than Benihana’s Hibachi Chicken Rice. “Our cook was simply amazing,” one diner said. “All our food was perfectly cooked and delicious 😋 Great sauces to dip into. Chicken fried rice is superb. An absolutely wonderful experience!”