These restaurant chains serve biscuits diners love even more than Cheddar Bay.

I write about food all the time and am regularly researching the best places to eat everything from fried chicken to fish. One surprising thing I have learned about Red Lobster? Diners appreciate the chain’s famous “Cheddar Bay” biscuits almost as much as the seafood. However, there are other chains that have equally delicious, if not more so, biscuit options. Here are 5 restaurant chains diners say have better biscuits than Red Lobster.

Jim ‘N Nick’s

If you like cheddar biscuits, head on over to Jim ‘N Nick’s, where they are served alongside smoked meats. “Our cheese biscuits are world famous. And if you wanna be neighborhood famous, pick up a bag for your next shindig,” they write on the website. Diners agree. “‪If you’ve ever eaten at Jim N NIck’s BBQ you know how wonderful their cheese biscuits are,” a Redditor states. “The cheese biscuits at Jim ‘N Nicks barbecue are amazing,” a Facebooker agrees.

Biscuitville

Biscuitville cooks up delicious biscuits from scratch, whipping up a batch every fifteen minutes. Diners maintain they are amazing. “That gravy biscuit is most definitely worth the wait and, side note, can cure a hangover from the depths of hell,” one Redditor declares.

Bojangles

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bojangles is devoted to staying true to its southern roots, which include cooking up legendary, from-scratch buttermilk biscuits. “Bojangles and it’s not even close,” one Redditor says in a feed asking about the best fast food biscuits. “Bojangles is the best,” adds another.

Jollibee

Jollibee, a newer fried chicken chain, has some of the most delicious, underrated, salty, buttery-perfect biscuits. “The biscuit has some fluff to it like a Pillsbury biscuit,” a Redditor states. A Facebooker adds that it “tastes more buttery” than KFC.

Popeyes Buttermilk Biscuit

Popeyes serves up flaky, golden biscuits that pair perfectly with its famous, juicy fried chicken. A Reddit poll even ranked Popeyes as the top biscuit among fast-food brands. “Popeyes biscuits are the only food that doubles as a meal and a workout. One bite in, and you’re fighting for your life to find a drink. I love em,” one person declared. “There is no biscuit better than Popeye’s,” added another. “Everybody knows Popeyes is the place with the good biscuits,” someone wrote in another Reddit feed.