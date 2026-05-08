7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best “Fresh-Cracked” Eggs

These chains serve breakfast made with real, fresh-cracked eggs.

Fun fact: Not every restaurant and fast food chain freshly cracks eggs. Some of them use boxed eggs or even egg mix instead of the farm fresh, natural alternative. If you prefer the real deal, you are in luck. There are many places that you can enjoy real eggs. Here are 7 leading restaurant chians with the best fresh-cracked eggs.

First Watch

First Watch uses cage-free, fresh, cracked farm eggs for its many egg meals on the menu. The traditional breakfast platter, which comes with two cage-free eggs any style, along with your choice of bacon, smoked ham, chicken apple sausage patties, turkey, or pork sausage links, served with whole-grain artisan toast and fresh, seasoned potatoes, is one of the most popular orders.

Waffle House

Waffle House is famous for waffles, but the chain takes eggs seriously. Waffle House prides itself on cooking eggs fresh to order, including scrambled, over-medium, and fried. It sources eggs from “more than a dozen family-operated farms,” claiming to go through at least 250 million eggs annually.

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House serves some of the most delicious egg dishes ever. There are simple options like scrambled eggs and fried, but the omelettes are to-die-for, fluffy and stuffed to the brim with meat and veggies.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s is a fast-food chain that serves freshly cracked fried eggs on hot, fresh biscuits. Several Reddit feeds are devoted to the deliciousness of the breakfast item due to the famous “Made from Scratch” buttermilk biscuits, hand-rolled daily, paired with perfectly cooked eggs. “Hardee’s has had the best fast food biscuits for like 40 years,” a Redditor declares. “It’s so decadent!” another adds.

Bojangles

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Bojangles freshly cracks and fries eggs for breakfast sandwiches, and also bake biscuits throughout the day, so the breakfast sandwiches are delicious. The Bojangles Triple Double, which is a new 2026 limited-time beast: sausage, bacon, and double cheese, is a new hit. But the breakfast sandwiches are always good, but best “when they first finished the first bake of the biscuits,” one person says.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s uses real cracked eggs in Egg McMuffin and other breakfast items, cracking them directly onto a hot, buttered grill inside a ring mold. “We use a freshly cracked, Grade A egg for our famous Egg McMuffin® sandwich. It gets its iconic round shape when we cook it on the grill with an ‘egg ring.’ And that’s just the start of your favorite morning sandwich! Next, we add extra lean Canadian bacon, a slice of melted American cheese, and serve it all on a toasted English muffin with real butter,” the chain states in a Q&A section. Diners confirm this. “I found out McDonald’s uses real eggs when I bit into a piece of an egg shell yesterday,” jokes a Redditor.

Chick-fil-A

Chic-fil-A also serves up folded fresh-cracked egg sandwiches on delicious biscuits. The Chick-fil-A Sausage & Egg is a popular item with pressure-cooked sausage and a real butter-brushed biscuit that diners love. “I just had my first one this morning and I am in heaven! The sausage is much larger and thicker than McDonald’s and there’s more cheesy cheese in it and it is just overall better, like 100% better!” one Redditor declares.