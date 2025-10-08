3 Steakhouses With the Freshest Steaks, According to a Butcher

Butchers obviously know a thing or two about meat and understand when beef isn’t served at its freshest so when chain steakhouses don’t deliver top-notch quality, butchers can tell immediately.

“The less fresh your steak is when it gets to the table the dryer and less flavorful it is,” says Brad Baych Chef / Butcher / Content Creator at Butcher Wizard and author of Primal Cuts: A Butcher’s Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef.

While there’s no shortage of restaurants that serve steak, not every place gets it right. “My biggest tip for getting fresh steaks in a restaurant is don’t order steaks at a restaurant that doesn’t sell a lot of steaks,” says Chef Brad. Don’t order steak from a seafood restaurant. The longer that steak sits in the kitchen the less flavor when it gets to you.”

To find out where to get the freshest steaks, Eat This, Not That! asked butchers to reveal their favorite spots. Read on to find out where butchers love to go for the best beef.

Cattleman’s Steakhouse

Cattleman’s Steakhouse is a small California chain with just a few locations, but it’s a standout for premier meat that doesn’t “hide behind fancy seasonings or complicated recipes,” says Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth.

He explains that the chain uses quality, well-aged beef that’s cooked over mesquite wood until it develops a smoky crust on the outside while staying tender and juicy inside.

“The portions are generous, the sides are straightforward but perfect, and the whole place carries the spirit of tradition,” he says. Chef Thomas adds, “Every time I eat there, I’m reminded of how my family approached beef: with respect, honesty, and the belief that when you start with great meat, less is more. For me, Cattleman’s isn’t just a steakhouse—it’s proof that when you do things the right way, the old-fashioned way, the results never go out of style.”

Texas Roadhouse

Known for its good value and great good, Texas Roadhouse is a go-to for Brian Gunterman, butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply.

“I’ve cut, I seasoned, and I’ve cooked meat since I was sixteen, and nothing as a steak I cannot miss seeing–not the texture, not the trim, not the color,” he explains. “When I eat out, I pay attention and at Texas Roadhouse you don’t need to explain that the steaks have not been resting.”

He said, “They cut within the company and it reflects in the strength of the cut and its ability to withstand high temperature.”

He added, “It seems to have been made that morning and not in vacuum wrap. It is more important than most people think. You have an attitude of respect, the steak will have its own weight to bear.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

For an upscale dining experience, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is a top spot to go and it’s one of Chef Brad’s favorites.

“I don’t order steaks a lot at restaurants, but Ruth’s Chris does a great steak,” he says.

Color and Firmness Matter

When it comes to choosing a steak, there’s a few factors that make a big difference in flavor and tenderness.

“Select a steak that is firm and has a bright red color,” Rosangela Teodoro, a butcher and owner of Teodora’s Boucherie Gourmande, says. “It should not have a sour smell or a slimy texture.”

Proper Aging and Good Marbling

Besides color and firmness, there are other key things to look for when it comes to a fresh steak.

“I grew up around meat—it runs in my blood,” says Chef Thomas. “My father was a master butcher, and now I carry on the craft as a third-generation butcher. Because of that, I’m particular when it comes to steak.”

He explains, “I know the difference between average beef and a truly great cut. For me, freshness shows in two things: proper aging and good marbling. Those are the hallmarks of flavor, tenderness, and quality.”