7 Restaurant Chains Where You Can Still Get a Full Meal Under $13

It's not your imagination: Eating out continues to get more expensive. As food prices rise, restaurants have hiked up prices as well, forcing many diners to forfeit eating out. However, many of your favorite restaurants offer more affordable options to lure back customers. From sensational lunch specials and family bundles to extra value options, if you are smart and do your research, you can still afford to eat at your favorite chain. Here are seven restaurant chains where you can still get a full meal under $13.

Olive Garden

There are a few under-$13 meals at Olive Garden. They offer an unbeatable lunch special for weekday diners who come in before 3:00 p.m. Choose from various entrees with their neverending soup, salad, and breadsticks. While the price varies by entree, the lunch specials start at $9.49 and go up to $11.49. If you want to feed the family at home, their Family Style Bundles, which include a large entree, salad, and breadsticks, feed multiple peopl,e with most averaging less than $10 per person.

Cracker Barrel (Daily Specials)

At Cracker Barrel, ordering from the Daily Specials menu will save you money, especially during lunchtime. The country-style eaterie offers a few options under $9.99, all served with sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Dinner specials start at $13.69. Ordering off the Family Menu is another excellent way to save, with entrees plus sides for five people starting at just $8 per person.

IHOP

If you are craving breakfast food, head over to IHOP. Their trademark 2 x 2 x 2 Combo is one of the best deals on the menu, which comes with your choice of eggs, bacon or sausage, and pancakes. If you are ordering to-go, IHOP also offers Family Feasts, which average $12.50 per person.

Panera Bread

Panera is one of the best places to get a consistently affordable meal. Most of their trademark u-pick-2 meal, which includes your choice of a cup of soup, half salad, half sandwich, plus a side, falls under $13. They also offer an under-$10 section of their menu with other delicious options.

Denny's (Value Menu)

In August 2024, Denny's resurrected their popular $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu with entree options starting at $8 and lots of add-ons for $2 and up. It includes many breakfast options and lunch and dinner favorites, like a hamburger and fries starting at $8.49 or grilled cheese and soup for $8.

LongHorn

Steakhouses aren't known for under-$13 meals, but if you are on a budget and craving meat, head to LongHorn. While their least expensive steak on the lunch menu is $13.99, there are lots of less expensive options, including a Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich for $8.99, served with your choice of a soup, salad or side or a Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Lunch Salad for $9.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

No matter the time of the day, it's easy to spend less than $13 at Chipotle – just hold the guac! All menu staples cost under $12, including your choice of rice, beans, salsas, and other fixings. If you aren't super hungry, consider ordering off the kid's menu. For just $5.95, you get your choice of meat, guacamole, queso, and two toppings to go with crispy corn or soft flour Tortillas. It also includes fruit or kid's chips and organic juice, milk, or a small soda.