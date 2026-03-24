5 Chain Restaurant Steaks You Didn’t Know Were Hand-Cut in the Back

These popular steakhouse chains employ in-house butchers to custom-trim every cut.

If you’ve ever had a steak that was truly exceptional in terms of size, fat, meat, and bone, trimmed to perfection and clearly handled with love and care, chances are high a skilled butcher hand-cut it in-house. Hand-carving a steak allows the butcher to take a good steak and turn it into something near-perfect, with every element thoughtfully adjusted so the diner gets exactly what they asked for. So where are these unicorn cuts to be found? Here are five chain restaurants where the steaks are hand-cut in the back.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky diners expect only the best, and that includes the skill needed to carve every steak to perfection. “Our beef is chosen from the top 2% of cattle in America and selected for rich, even marbling,” the restaurant says. “Our classic steakhouse cuts are USDA Prime, grain fed, and humanely raised. Further enhanced through in-house aging for a minimum of 28 days, the steaks’ natural flavor and tenderness are intensified.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse hand-cuts their fresh, never frozen steaks in-house every day. “Don’t settle for less. Get a steak that’s always fresh, never frozen, and custom-trimmed,” the restaurant says. “LongHorn is solid. It’s my wife and I’s favorite restaurant. I will continue to sacrifice going out to splurge on this once in a while. I’ve always had a fantastic meal at Longhorn,” one fan said.

Hand Cut Chop House

As the name suggests, Hand Cut Chop House offers guests only the best hand-cut in-house steaks. “Our main dish was Sea Bass and ribeye steak and we shared mashed potatoes,” one diner said. “It’s been a long while since we’ve had a meal this good. It’s a bit expensive but worth every penny!”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for fresh, never frozen steaks handled by an in-house meat cutter, or butcher, who hand-cuts every steak the restaurant serves. “Legendary means hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, made-from-scratch sides, ice-cold beer, and of course, our irresistible fresh-baked bread,” the chain says.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has in-house experts making sure every steak is hand-cut with love and care. “Long before our steaks meet the grill, they are meticulously dry aged on premises for 18 – 24 days to achieve incomparable flavor and texture,” the chain says. “Then, each is hand-carved by our in-house butchers to exacting standards. An intensive process, but we’re confident you’ll agree it is most certainly worth it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e