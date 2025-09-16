Eating out can be super frustrating. We’ve all been there: Paid top dollar for a meal, only to see the waiter walking out with a tiny portion too small to even fill you up. Luckily there are still some restaurants serving large portion sizes, big enough to be spread into multiple meals. Here are 7 restaurant chains that still serve huge portions for cheap.

Golden Corral

If you want a huge meal, go to Golden Corral, a low-cost buffet with endless plates for one price. “Golden Corral – all you can eat,” one Redditor wrote in a feed devoted to restaurants with big portions.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is a favorite for diners who are craving hearty Southern meals at budget-friendly prices. “I had three meals out of my Cracker Barrel sampler meal .That is so much food and it was only 15 dollars for the meal .And they have the 5 dollar take home meals too,” a Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Best Group-Friendly Restaurant Chains

Texas Roadhouse

If you need a big hunk of meat and all the fixings, Texas Roadhouse is a great option. The chain serves big steaks and baskets of rolls that feel like a deal. “I read an article that said a family take out meal of chicken strips at Texas roadhouse is $40 and you get chicken strips, salad, and I think two sides and rolls. The article said it can make several meals,” a person says.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is always a good option for affordable pasta combos with unlimited breadsticks and salad, “but go for a sit down meal so that you can get the soup and salad. Then box up the entirety of your entree,” one said. It is “so good for multiple meals, go there load up on the free breadsticks and the unlimited soup or salad that comes with the purchase of a meal and then take the meal home,” another added.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s has many 2-for deals and oversized combo platters that keep diners happy. “They have a southwestern bowl that comes with chicken, cilantro rice, lettuce, black bean corn salsa, and guacamole. I don’t like it and it doesn’t get ordered often. They also have just regular chicken strips and boneless wings. There is a $25 meal deal going on right now where you can get an app and two entrees. They do have a 4 Mac pasta that comes with Alfredo pasta and then three chicken strips with a honey glaze sauce on them. It’s one of my favorites,” writes one. “The portion sizes are big imo. For example, a size order of waffle fries is 6 oz. An order of wings comes with 10 boneless tossed in a heavy sauce. The mozzarella sticks have 8 of them as an app. All chicken breast weigh about 7 oz. And then go on top like 12 oz of noodles and sauce. Along with some veggies on some dishes,” another diner says.

Claim Jumper

Don’t sleep on Claim Jumper for huge portions at affordable prices. “Claim Jumper has really big portions, their meatloaf was as big as what I’d make at home,” one Redditor shared. “My ex and I could eat there for about $80 back in those days,” another said. “A lot, yes, but it fed you for like 2-3 days. Especially when you hit the salad bar one last time before you left. Also, I ordered that cake in a shoebox.”

18 Restaurant Chains That Serve Breakfast All Day

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is another great place to eat if you are hungry. One Redditor maintains they have “huge portions.” Another adds: “They give you a ton of food, they make it part of their mission, as written on the paper menu, to make sure you don’t leave hungry.”