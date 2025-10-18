No, it’s not your imagination: As the result of shrinkflation, portion sizes have shrunk and prices have increased at most chain restaurants. However, if you have a hearty appetite but are on a budget, many chain restaurants still pride themselves on value. Here are 7 restaurant chains still giving you huge servings for less.

Texas Roadhouse

One of the reasons Texas Roadhouse has become so popular is the massive portion sizes it serves. In addition to huge appetizers, steaks, and sides, diners love filling up on the baskets of free rolls. “I read an article that said a family take out meal of chicken strips at Texas roadhouse is $40 and you get chicken strips, salad, and I think two sides and rolls. The article said it can make several meals,” a person says.

Golden Corral

Buffets are a sure-fire way to fill up on a budget. Golden Corral is a low-cost buffet open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with endless plates for one price. “Golden Corral – all you can eat,” one Redditor wrote. According to a TripAdvisor diner, it serves “great food” that is “delicious” at the right price.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olive Garden

If you are craving heaping portions of Italian food, head to Olive Garden. Lots of diners fill up on the unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks that come with entrees, and then have tons of leftovers to bring home. You should “go for a sit down meal so that you can get the soup and salad. Then box up the entirety of your entree,” one said. It is “so good for multiple meals, go there load up on the free breadsticks and the unlimited soup or salad that comes with the purchase of a meal and then take the meal home,” another added.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel serves up heaping portions at budget-friendly prices if you are craving a down-home country meal. “I had three meals out of my Cracker Barrel sampler meal .That is so much food and it was only 15 dollars for the meal .And they have the 5 dollar take home meals too,” a Redditor says.

LongHorn Steakhouse

I am a sucker for a good steak. Whenever I go to LongHorn SteakHouse, I think to myself: This isn’t the best steakhouse meal I’ve ever had, but it is undoubtedly better than a lot that I’ve paid double or even triple for. The chain prides itself on serving up affordable steaks, chicken, shrimp, and more, along with generous sides and warm loaves of free brown bread.

Claim Jumper

Claim Jumper is famous for serving huge portions at affordable prices. “Claim Jumper has really big portions, their meatloaf was as big as what I’d make at home,” one Redditor shared. “My ex and I could eat there for about $80 back in those days,” another said. “A lot, yes, but it fed you for like 2-3 days. Especially when you hit the salad bar one last time before you left. Also, I ordered that cake in a shoebox.”

Black Bear Diner

If you have a hearty appetite, head to Black Bear Diner. One Redditor maintains they have “huge portions, while another diner adds: “They give you a ton of food, they make it part of their mission, as written on the paper menu, to make sure you don’t leave hungry.”