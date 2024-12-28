21 Restaurant Chains That Are Open on New Year's Day 2025

Break out the sparkling wines! The new year is right around the corner. As you begin to set goals and welcome new beginnings, you might still want to keep the celebration going even after your holiday festivities conclude by dining out or ordering from your favorite restaurant on Jan. 1.

Unlike Christmas and Thanksgiving Day—when numerous restaurants are closed—New Year's Day offers significantly more food options. While many places will operate during normal business hours, others will have reduced hours for the holiday, so you'll want to keep that in mind before leaving the house.

Whether you're craving your favorite fast-food burger, a fancy steakhouse dinner, or a casual breakfast, there will be spots open and ready to satisfy your hankering, whatever that may be. Keep reading to find out which restaurant chains will be open on Jan. 1, 2025.

Restaurant Chains Open on New Year's Day

McDonald's

McDonald's is known to be open during the holidays, and New Year's Day is no different. However, because hours can vary by location, you'll want to double-check when your local Mickey D's is open before pulling up to the drive-thru.

Wendy's

If you'd like to pick up a Baconator or some Saucy Nuggs on Jan. 1, you can take comfort in knowing that many Wendy's locations will be open on New Year's Day, as noted on the fast-food chain's website. However, hours can vary by location, so be sure to use the Wendy's location finder to confirm when your restaurant will be open during the holiday.

Chili's

If you're in the mood for chicken wings, quesadillas, and Southwestern Egg Rolls on Jan. 1, then you're in luck. Chili's will keep its doors open on New Year's Day, allowing you to order various American and Tex-Mex dishes to your heart's content.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Applebee's

Select Applebee's restaurants nationwide will be open on New Year's Day. However, hours may be reduced, and because they can vary by location, you'll want to contact your local Applebee's to confirm when your restaurant will be open on Jan. 1.

Denny's

If you're thinking about starting 2025 by going out to breakfast, you can count on Denny's. The beloved breakfast chain (which also serves lunch and dinner) will be open on New Year's Day, so you can kick off the new year with the Original Grand Slam Breakfast, Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, the Slamburger, and more.

IHOP

Sink your fork and knife into a stack of pancakes on Jan. 1 by visiting the International House of Pancakes. The breakfast hotspot will be open on New Year's Day, but you should still check to see when your location will be open, as hours can vary.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has you covered on New Year's Day, whether you're looking to order breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The Southern restaurant chain will be open on Jan. 1 during normal business hours, but you'll still want to visit the chain's website to confirm exactly when your restaurant will be open during the holiday.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden's famous soup, salad, and breadsticks are truly never-ending because the restaurant chain will be open during its normal business hours on Jan. 1. Just be sure to check online or call ahead to figure out when to swing by the restaurant.

The Cheesecake Factory

Start off the new year by indulging in cheesecake (or any of the hundreds of other menu items) at the Cheesecake Factory, which will be keeping its doors open on New Year's Day, as noted on the chain's website.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Celebrate the new year with steakhouse favorites like shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, garlic mashed potatoes, and, of course, steak. This popular steakhouse chain will be open during its normal hours on New Year's Day, so you can celebrate the start of 2025 with plenty of indulgent offerings.

LongHorn Steakhouse

If you're looking to enjoy a steakhouse meal in a more casual environment on Jan. 1, consider dining at LongHorn Steakhouse. This western-themed restaurant chain will be open during normal hours on Jan. 1.

Texas Roadhouse

Welcome 2025 with freshly baked rolls, crispy fried pickles, hand-cut steaks, and plenty of other comforting dishes. Texas Roadhouse locations will be open, but hours can vary, so double-check your restaurant's hours before heading out to the restaurant.

Morton's The Steakhouse

For a more upscale steakhouse experience, Morton's will be open on New Year's Day this year. Additionally, if you're looking to enjoy a special meal ahead of Jan. 1, the steakhouse is offering a three-course Chateaubriand Holiday Dinner for Two starting at $179, which will be available through Dec. 31.

The Capital Grille

Another upscale steakhouse that will be open on New Year's Day is the Capital Grille. Just be sure to note that the restaurant will close at 9 p.m. in case you're planning to dine out later in the evening.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

If you live in any of the 14 states where Eddie V's has restaurants, you can celebrate the first day of 2025 with crab cakes, lobster bisque, ahi tuna, and other popular seafood dishes in addition to hand-cut steaks. This sophisticated seafood chain will be open during its normal hours on New Year's Day.

Maggiano's Little Italy

In the mood for Italian food? Maggiano's Little Italy will be open on New Year's Day. Order popular dishes like the restaurant's famous Rigantoni "Di," Mom's Lasagna, and Salmon with Crispy Calabrian Shrimp.

Brio Italian Grille

You can enjoy dishes like calamari, gorgonzola lamb chops, and grilled chicken marsala by dining at Brio Italian Grille on Jan. 1. The Italian restaurant chain will keep its doors open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the holiday.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Like Brio, Bravo! Italian Kitchen will be open on New Year's Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., so you can welcome the new year with dishes like lasagna, shrimp scampi, and chicken parmesan.

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

If you happen to be in one of the seven states where there is a Bertucci's location, you can pay a visit to the popular pizza and pasta chain on Jan. 1. Just be sure to swing by between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

While Cheddar's is closed on Christmas Day, you can count on this restaurant to be open on New Year's Day. Order scratch-made comfort food like baby back ribs and chicken tenders during your restaurant's normal hours.

Yard House

While hours will vary by location on New Year's Eve, this sports bar and restaurant chain will be operating under normal hours on Jan. 1. Choose from dishes like the Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel, boneless wings, burgers, sandwiches, and steak.