5 Restaurant Chains Serving Steaks as Good as Top Steakhouses

A beautifully-prepared steak, sourced from only the best suppliers and cooked to absolute perfection, will never be a budget option when you’re eating out, but it’s so worth it. While many restaurant steaks will serve up subpar meat, others pride themselves on offering the very best steak you can get, so good and fresh you can tell there’s a personal element of care provided. So which restaurants make you feel as if they have a special relationship with the ranch where the meat is raised? Here are five chains where the steaks are authentic and delicious, including the one spot diners absolutely rave about.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris is never going to be the most budget-friendly option but you know you’re going to get something outstanding every single time. “I’ve always been impressed with Ruth’s Chris. The quality of beef is good, the service has always been great, sides are amazing. It’s my favorite ‘chain’ steakhouse for special occasions,” one Redditor said.

Eddie V’s

The premium hand-cut steaks at Eddie V’s are consistently outstanding. “I ordered the 10 oz Filet with the 5 oz South African Lobster & Beurre Blanc…it was outstanding, cooked to a perfect medium, pink all the way through. That steak cut like butter and was bursting with flavor, quite possibly the best I’ve ever had,” one diner said.

STK Steakhouse

STK serves up delicious, carefully prepared and perfectly cooked steaks. “The vibe is so fun and the food was amazing — the steak was cooked perfectly and the cocktails were on point, especially the pumpkin spice espresso martini (a must),” one fan shared.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse continues to serve up exceptional steaks at competitive prices. “I get the 12oz NY Strip and two sides from Texas Roadhouse. It’s legit, and I’m a steak fanatic. It’s affordable too. $25ish including taxes. It’s always a perfect medium rare. I travel a lot and I’ve been to like 4-5 locations,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

While there are many contenders for best steak, the hand-carbed Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye with 15-Year Aged Balsamic at The Capital Grille is absolutely phenomenal. “My favorite item on the menu! Absolutely delicious!” one diner said. “The Porcini-Rubbed Ribeye is arguably the best steak in the world,” another agreed.