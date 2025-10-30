7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Old-Fashioned BBQ in America

Real, authentic BBQ is an American staple cuisine and one of the most delicious and satisfying meals you can have. People lucky enough to live near outstanding BBQ spots are already spoiled, but there are some fantastic options for those who opt for a chain restaurant. Whether you love beef, pork, chicken, or just want to focus on some truly addictive sides, these eateries are raved about by guests who say they are the best of the best. Here are seven chains where BBQ is still done the old-fashioned way, and diners love it.

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is famous for its down-to-earth, no frills, legit Texas brisket and sausage. “Ate breakfast here 2 days in a row because the brisket, egg, and cheese tacos were that good! If the breakfast is that great, I just know the whole menu is worth every penny,” one happy diner said.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q is known for true Southern slow-smoked deliciousness. “This is my absolute favorite restaurant to come to when in the Charleston area. The food is delicious and the baby back ribs are phenomenal, I would come to Charleston just so I could go to Jim n Nick’s,” one customer raved.

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

West Coast chain Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ is famous for its slow-smoked, old-school Southern fare. “I’ve gone here for years. The beef ribs and biscuits with cinnamon butter are always my favorite. I admire the southern blues atmosphere and whenever they have a live band I recommend trying to attend,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ specialized in Memphis-type ribs done right. “We came to Corky’s Ribs and BBQ as a pit stop for lunch and we loved it! The brisket queso was outstanding! Two of my favorite things put together so beautifully,” one happy guest shared.

Mighty Quinn’s

NYC-based craft BBQ Mighty Quinn’s is raved about by guests. “This place belongs in the Texas Hill Country as the Q is on point!” one impressed diner said. “Then I see it’s out of NY… This place has the meats and the flavors of smoked love! The ribs are as good as when I go to the Texas Hill County to my friends back yard, and he is a great pit master.”

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Florida favorite 4 Rivers Smokehouse serves up delicious Texas-style BBQ. “The barbecue here was amazing. The best brisket we ever had. You can request it moist or dry. Highly recommend requesting it moist. It’s like butter!” one fan raved.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Cult BBQ spot Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has been cooking up delicious slow-smoked meat since 1988. “These guys do an absolutely phenomenal job!! Such a unique spot, service is fast and everyone is friendly, food comes out quicker than you’d expect and the taste, fantastic,” one diner said.