5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Baked Cod, According to Diners

Find out where to get the top-rated, flakiest fish dishes, according to reviewers.

Baked cod is a simple yet delicious dish, the cooking process resulting in a light, flaky fish packed with delicious flavor and lovely texture. Cod lends itself exceptionally well to different seasonings and flavors, from a simple lemon dressing to hearty spicy panko breadcrumbs. If you want the best baked cod, certain restaurants have variations so good you will choose it over the fried options: Here are five chains with the best baked cod, according to fans.

110 Grill

The Baked Cod at 110 Grill is topped with an herbed potato chip crust for beautiful texture and taste. “Now for baked cod with potato chip crust: Very good, it was light, not rich and heavy with a slight lemon butter flavor throughout,” one diner said. “Decent meal and it’s nice you can actually watch them cook from your seat, very transparent here.”

Eat’n Park

Eat’n Park‘s Nantucket Cod is so good that diners try to find copycat recipes online. This oven-baked cod is stuffed with a homemade blend of crabmeat, shrimp, spinach, onions, cheddar cheese, and cracker crumbs, and served with your choice of two sides and Italian bread. “The Nantucket Cod is my favorite,” one fan shared. “It’s always tender, buttery & very delicious. Homemade rolls & little cinnamon buns served with dinner are fresh and very good.”

Lino’s

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The Icelandic Baked Cod at Lino’s is made with a white fish filet baked in butter and Italian seasonings, served with a choice of potato or pasta, bread and butter, salad, coffee and dessert. “I ordered the baked cod while my partner had one of the steak dishes,” one diner shared. “We were both stuffed and more than satisfied with how everything tasted.”

Bonefish Grill

The Cod Imperial at Bonefish Grill is a fan-favorite menu item, topped with shrimp, scallops, parmesan, mozzarella, and lemon-caper butter, and served with jasmine rice and asparagus. “I thought I would die before I got home with this from Bonefish! I had the Cod Imperial with creamy risotto and Kung Pao brussel sprouts. It was almost perfect,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal.

Nobu

The Black Cod Miso at Nobu is an iconic dish created by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. “While you can find sublime, traditional sushi, the true magic lies in Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s revolutionary creations—dishes like the yellowtail jalapeño or the black cod with miso that have become legendary for a reason,” one diner shared.