7 Iconic Chains That Went Bust in the Worst Way

It's not your imagination: Many of the fast food, fast casual, and other semi-casual chains from the past went kaput – and now, many only exist in our memory. From a rotisserie chicken themed after a country music star to a burger brand housed in a red barn, once-thriving eateries dwindled in locations until closing up their final restaurants. Here are 7 iconic chains that went bust – with one that recently reopened and hopes to expand.

Kenny Rogers Roasters Never Recovered After Filing for Bankruptcy

Kenny Rogers Roasters, started by uber-famous country music star Kenny Rogers, tapped into the rotisserie chicken craze in the 1990s and thrived for years, peaking at over 400 restaurants. However, after expanding too fast, it filed for bankruptcy in 1998. The last restaurant in the US closed in 2011, but according to Restaurant Business, you can still dine at a Kenny Rogers Roasters in Singapore.

Quiznos Lost Nearly 90% of Its Stores in a Decade

In the 1980s and 1990s, Quiznos was everywhere. In fact, at one point, it was the second-largest sandwich chain with 5,000 restaurants across the country. That number has dwindled to less than 150. "I think about Quizno's at least once a month. Haven't been there in over ten years, but the chicken carbonara sandwich was so good!" one Redditor recalls. The brand was also known for edgy commercials. "I still like to think their terrible rathergood-like commercials are what did them in," one person suggested.

Burger Chef Got Eaten Alive by Bigger Chains

Burger Chef introduced combo meals before McDonald's and Burger King, and was once a dominating fast food chain. Founded in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1954, by 1973 there were 1,050 locations spread across the country. "It was basically a Dairy Queen burger with a salad bar you could pick from to load on top of it. Imagine a fast food restaurant with the appeal of a bowling alley without lanes and the taste of high school cafeteria and you get a clearer idea," one Redditor recalled. However, due to lawsuits, corporate shakeups, and poor management, the final Burger Chef closed in 1996.

Red Barn Had a Cult Following But No Staying Power

Housed in red bard-shaped buildings, Red Barn was a kitschy burger joint that got started in 1961 and at one point, operated up to 400 restaurants in 19 states, Canada, and Australia. Corporate ownership changes took down the chain down in 1988, which is immortalized in a Facebook group devoted to its memory. "I worked at the Red Barn in Nashville, TN. There were three restaurants – one on Nolensville Road, Murfreesboro Road and Charlotte Pike. The chicken was better than any chicken around now and the burgers beat McDonald's any day of the week," one person wrote.

Chi-Chi's Was Wiped Out After a Deadly Hepatitis Outbreak

Chi-Chi's, a kitschy Mexican chain founded in Minneapolis in 1976, served the best fried ice cream on the planet during the 1970s and 1980s, operating over 200 restaurants. By 2004, it went defunct after a 2003 green onion-linked outbreak killed four and sickened hundreds as the Tex-Mex chain was trying to recover from bankruptcy. Over 20 years later, the restaurant is being revived by Michael McDermott, the son of the original owner of Chi-Chi's, who told the Star Tribune he will be converting two restaurants he owns, both Rojo Mexican Grills, into Chi-Chi's restaurants. The St. Louis Park location will open this summer and Maple Grove in the fall.

Howard Johnson's Went From 1,000 Locations to Zero

Howard Johnson's, once the largest restaurant chain in the US, was a roadside staple, peaking in popularity during the 1960s and 1970s with over 1,000 locations. CEO Howard B. "Bud" Johnson sold the company to Imperial Group (a British tobacco company) in 1979 for $630 million. Five years later Imperial passed the brand along to Marriott for about half the price. The hotel chain closed the restaurants and opened hotels with the same name. The final Howard Johnson's restaurant in Lake George, N.Y. closed in 2022.

Steak and Ale Went From Fancy to Forgotten

Long before Longhorn and Outback Steakhouse, Steak and Ale offered affordable steak in a more casual dining experience than upscale steakhouses. The first restaurant opened in 1966 and by the 1980s, was operating more than 280. Eventually, it filed for bankruptcy and rapidly started closing restaurants. By 2008, not a single remained. However, in 2024, Steak and Ale opened a brand-new restaurant inside the Wyndham Nicollet Inn in Burnsville, Minnesota.