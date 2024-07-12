A Retro Steakhouse Chain Just Opened Its First New Restaurant In 16 Years

About 16 years after declaring bankruptcy and shuttering all of its locations, a beloved steakhouse chain has finally made its long-anticipated comeback.

Steak and Ale—the retro chain known for its casual atmosphere and Tudor-style decor—just opened a brand-new restaurant inside the Wyndham Nicollet Inn in Burnsville, Minn., according to a press release shared with Eat This, Not That!

6 Restaurant Chains That Are Making a Comeback in 2024

News initially emerged in early 2023 that parent company Legendary Restaurant Brands planned to revive the Steak and Ale brand, stirring up excitement among the chain's fanbase. Finally, on July 8, the Burnsville restaurant officially opened its doors to customers.

The journey that led to Steak and Ale's revival began in 2015 when Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman & CEO Paul Mangiamele and his wife Gwen purchased the rights to the concept. In a statement, Mangiamele said they had a dream of bringing Steak and Ale "back for the legions of people who, like us, are nostalgic for its return."

"Of course, we wanted to take our time to get it right – and I think everyone will be extremely pleased with the end result. The restaurant is absolutely gorgeous, and the menu is just as amazing as we all remember."

In addition to several contemporary and regional offerings, the Burnsville Steak and Ale offers all of the old favorites fans already know and love. That includes the giant salad bar, table-side Caesar salad, Kensington Club, Hawaiian Chicken, Oh Baby Back Ribs, and the 20-ounce "Norman Cut" Herb Roasted Prime Rib, plus an array of beer, wine, and other beverages.

The restaurant spans 5,000 square feet, can accommodate up to 225 guests, and is also responsible for food and beverage operations at the Wyndham Nicollet Inn. Additionally, the Burnsville Steak and Ale acts as a host kitchen for another brand owned by Legendary Restaurant Brands: Bennigan's.

RELATED: I Tried the Cheapest Steak at 4 Upscale Steakhouse Chains to Find the #1 Best6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Franchise partner Roy Arnold, the CEO of the Kansas-based Endeavor Properties, will run day-to-day operations at the restaurant. Arnold also has a 15-unit agreement in the Midwest with exclusive rights to expand Steak and Ale, Bennigan's, and Bennigan's On The Fly (a fast-casual version of a traditional Bennigan's) in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

So even though Steak and Ale's current footprint is a far cry from the 110 locations it operated at its peak, the chain has some exciting expansion plans in the pipeline.

"From the moment we announced the launch, my phone has been blowing up and my inbox has been overflowing," Arnold said in a statement. "The media, S&A alumni, and steak lovers alike have been patiently waiting for any news about our reopening and I am thrilled to be able to deliver on their excitement."