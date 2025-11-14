5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Grilled Salmon, According to Chefs

There’s nothing quite like a perfectly grilled salmon — crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside, and seasoned just right. The dish can be a simple weeknight dinner or a restaurant-worthy entrée, it’s healthy and it’s delicious when done right. From crispy-skinned fillets to perfectly seasoned platters, some restaurant chains have mastered it and to find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! turned to Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum, where his go-to places are. Here are his picks.

The Cheesecake Factory

Known for its wide-ranging menu, plentiful portions and of course the cheesecake, The Cheesecake Factory has a lot of beloved menu dishes and the salmon is a stand out, according to Chef Andrew. “The Cheesecake Factory offers Miso Salmon and every time I’ve ordered it I’m amazed,” he says. “The salmon is glazed with a sweet, savory miso sauce mixed with sake and what makes this exceptional is that it is grilled, which gives it a caramelized exterior while remaining buttery and flaky,” he explains. “The perfect char balances with the sweet miso glaze, and the generous 8-oz portion makes a huge difference.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill combines fresh seafood, creative flavors, and an inviting, polished-casual atmosphere that makes dining out feel special without being intimidating. You won’t find a bad dish on the menu, but the salmon is a must-try. “Bonefish Grill offers wood-grilled salmon, which is not done at most restaurants,” Chef Andrew points out. “The oak-smokiness complements the fish in the most wonderful ways and every time I’ve gone, it’s been nothing but medium rare, with perfect, crispy edges from the wood fire,” he says.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 does a Cedar Plank salmon that is grilled to develop char marks, then roasted on aromatic cedar planks. “This allows for a delicate smoky sweetness,” says Chef Andrew. “Using all these separate techniques keeps the salmon moist” he explains. “The dill mustard sauce that is served with it really completes it.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is making a comeback after years of financial woes and according to Chef Andrew, their Atlantic Salmon that can be grilled, blackened or roasted is worth the trip to your nearest location. “You will be surprised by the consistency of the salmon served here, despite it being a chain restaurant,” he says. “The blackened is my favorite and the seasoning adds a nice crunch to the salmon that cannot be achieved without it. You won’t be disappointed!”

Houston’s

Houston’s salmon is considered legendary and Chef Andrew explains why. “The execution of their Scottish Salmon is flawless and the lentil vinaigrette sauce drizzled over the dish completes it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e