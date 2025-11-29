5 Chain Restaurants Diners Say Have the Best Mac and Cheese

Mac & cheese can vary greatly depending on the pasta used, the texture of the cheese sauce, whether real cheese was used or powder, a creamy consistency versus dryer and stickier. There are so many variations of this famous sidekick, so which chain restaurants have the best? Some feedback from diners may surprise you!

Boston Market

Even with limited locations, Boston Market still manages to bring in customers consistently looking for comfort food. “Boston Market was a staple in my childhood diet. Parents had it on the way home from picking me up from school. The Mac and cheese was fantastic,” one Reddit user recalls.

Arby’s

Although it’s a limited time item that comes and goes, diners stand by the Arby’s mac and cheese. “I like Arby’s. Very sharp,” a fan of the chain said. Another diner backed this, saying “super real. I was shocked when it was fire.” While a third fan stated, “Arby’s white cheddar Mac n cheese is phenomenal.”

Popeyes

Popeyes, known for their fried chicken, also creates impressive sides to go with it that diners are loving. “Popeyes when the cheese is burnt is top tier,” one diner said. Another fan followed this up, commenting “when you get a good chunk of the crust in your order…..awww yeah.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A always seems to have a line, no matter what, and apparently it’s for more than just the chicken. “Chick-fil-A’s mac and cheese is stupid good,” one user comically said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is a hidden gem, unexpectedly offering some delicious mac and cheese. “Surprisingly, El Pollo Loco,” one fan said on a Reddit thread about good mac and cheese. “This is the one. Probably the least known and the best kept secret,” another said.