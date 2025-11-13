5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Onion Rings, According to Chefs

Crispy, golden, and perfectly seasoned — a great onion ring is a work of art. While burgers often steal the spotlight, the right order of onion rings can stand out. But not all onion rings taste the same. From overcooked to too greasy, the wrong order isn’t just disappointing; it can ruin the meal. To find the best onion rings, Eat This, Not That! asked Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum, where his go-to spots are. Here are his picks.

Culver’s

Beloved for its mix of a hometown diner and a quality fast-food joint — warm, fresh, and genuinely Midwestern, Culver’s is famous for its signature ButterBurgers, but their onion rings are also a hit. “Culver’s onion rings stand out amongst its competitors because they use thick-cut white onions that are freshly battered in a lovely blend of spices,” says Chef Andrew. “This allows the true sweetness to come through, and you can count on them to always deliver a great crispiness and always be full of flavor,” he adds.

A&W

A&W is one of those rare restaurant chains that still feels like a slice of Americana — simple, satisfying, and proudly old-fashioned. “A&W has been making well-known onion rings for decades and has always kept their classic breadcrumb crust that is not too heavily seasoned and is always evenly fried,” says Chef Andrew. “You can always guarantee no undercooked interior, and no matter what, they have always maintained their consistent quality and delicate breading,” he says.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box has one of the most diverse menus in fast food. Where else can you grab a burger, tacos, curly fries, egg rolls and onion rings all in one order? “Jack in the Box takes a different approach to making their onion rings–they provide a unique panko breading that provides an airier crunch that is less greasy,” Chef Andrew explains. He adds, “I’ve had their onion rings many times and I would have to say the spice balance and innovative texture from the panko raises it to a whole other level.”

Whataburger

Whataburger perfectly blends big flavor, Southern hospitality, and deep Texas pride — all wrapped up in an iconic orange-and-white package. It’s more than just a fast-food chain to its fans; it’s a way of life. They’re made freshly prepared and battered in-house before being cooked, which adds to the tastiness. “Whataburger’s onion rings have a light crisp batter and the rich onion flavor and the sweetness that an onion has can truly come through,” Chef Andrew explains. “They are truly among the best!”

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen combines classic comfort food, sweet nostalgia, and iconic frozen treats that appeal to kids and adults alike. It's more than a fast-food chain — it's an experience built around indulgence, community, and fun. Their onion rings are frozen and not made from scratch, but Chef Andrew swears by them. "DQ's onion rings are fried perfectly and have a lighter breading," he says. "They are super crunchy and are evenly salted and massive in size." He adds, "They have a great seasoning about them and if you love onion rings you will be back for sure!"