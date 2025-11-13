7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Dinners for the Holidays

There are few things more celebratory than a really good seafood dinner. Enjoying caviar, lobster, crab, and more feels festive at any time of the year, but it’s especially fun during the holidays when diners are determined to have a memorable experience worth spending money on. So which restaurants will make the holidays even more fun? Here are seven chains where the holiday seafood dinners are worth waiting all year for.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s Thanksgiving Dine-in Menu is special—the chain will be serving a Traditional Turkey Dinner complete with all of the classic staples, in addition to the regular dinner menu. The upscale seafood chain is also offering diners the option to take a large Thanksgiving dinner to enjoy at home.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack offers diners a Thanksgiving to remember: Along with its year-round outstanding menu, the chain is also offering a traditional turkey dinner for those who want a more typical Thanksgiving meal. For everyone else, menu options like Joe’s Famous Boils will hit the spot.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s is offering both traditional turkey dinner and its full seafood menu options over the holidays. Guests can enjoy oysters, caviar, lobster, shrimp, and many other delicious menu items for the ultimate in seafood indulgence for the holidays. Meat lovers can also choose from spectacular steak options.

Truluck’s

Whatever your preference—a traditional Thanksgiving dinner or just a beautiful seafood spread—Truluck's has something for everyone. "Enjoy your turkey and stuffing with a side of Florida Stone Crab," the chain suggests. "This year, enjoy a traditional three-course Thanksgiving feast or indulge in our full menu."

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is pulling out all the stops this holiday season for the best seafood-themed meal ever. “Our chef-curated buffet spread will feature starters, soup, salad, sides, mains, and desserts – so come ready to feast,” the chain promises. Aside from turkey and roast beef options, the restaurant will also be serving up seafood treats like Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon, Shrimp & Butternut Squash Ravioli, Crab-Stuffed Sole with Lobster Cream Sauce, and much more.

Chart House

The holiday menu at Chart House is a thing of beauty—guests can enjoy a large variety of both seafood and meat options, plus so many delicious sides, starters, desserts, and drinks. One example of options from the Holiday Dinner menu is Surf & Turf (filet mignon & lobster tail) or Surf& Surf (sea bass oscar & lump crab cake). Spectacular.

Catch

Dining at Catch is memorable at the best of times, but the Thanksgiving Specials are worth raving about: Guests can enjoy Cured Fuji Salmon made with Pumpkin Miso, Cranberry Ponzu, Wasabi Furikake, or Roasted Heritage Turkey for those who want something more traditional. The Apple & Almond Tart (Vanilla-Ginger Crème Anglaise, Candied Almonds, Miso Brown Butter Gelato) is an ideal dessert to wrap up this special holiday meal.