7 Chains Known for the Best Chicken Fried Steak, According to Chefs

Craving crispy, golden chicken fried steak that’s smothered in gravy and packed with flavor? You’re in luck. According to chefs, there are a handful of restaurants that really know how to do the Southern classic right. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast or dinner, these spots have mastered the dish. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite places and here are seven chains culinary pros swear by.

Black Bear Diner

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 1,180

Fat : 67g (Saturated fat: 17g)

Sodium : 2,640mg

Carbs : 99g (Fiber: 15g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 46g

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast, Black Bear Diner has options for their beloved chicken fried steak. The BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs is a popular morning meal that offers a large portion of tender, breaded, and deep-fried beef, smothered in country gravy and served with eggs, a jumbo biscuit, and country potatoes. “The generous portion is hand-pounded and includes a buttermilk batter that seals in juices,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. “The creamy peppered gravy matches perfectly, elevating this West Coast favorite to a hearty, comfort food done right.”

Texas Roadhouse

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 1,170

Fat : 75g (Saturated fat: 22g)

Sodium : 2,220mg

Carbs : 72g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 52g

Texas Roadhouse delivers a hearty Country Fried Sirloin that uses tenderized cube steak smothered in a flavorful creamy gravy. “Their country fried steak seasoned breading fried to a golden crunch that contrasts the tender interior paired with its house made southern gravy,” says Chef Andrew. “Its consistency across locations makes it a reliable choice for an authentic Southern style bite.”

Cracker Barrel

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 600

Fat : 28g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 1,410mg

Carbs : 50g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 37g

Country fried steak is a menu staple at Cracker Barrel and is so popular, there’s several copycat recipes floating around online. “They hand-bread the chicken fried steak and pan-fry it so the crust is crisp and the steak is tender inside,” says Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten. “A touch of gravy over it can bring everything together.”

Dennys

Nutrition : per serving 14 oz with two eggs, gravy, hash browns and white toast

Calories : 810

Fat : 43g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,850mg

Carbs : 82g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 22g

Dennys’ country fried steak is a fulfilling meal that’s served with hashbrowns, two eggs and choice of bread. “Denny’s keeps country fried steaks simple, dredging in flour and simple spices with a crispy coating over juicy tender beef,” says Chef Andrew. “The velvety textured black pepper white gravy really brings it together, offering a nostalgic diner experience.”

IHOP

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 1,370

Fat : 87g (Saturated fat: 27g)

Sodium : 3,260mg

Carbs : 108g (Fiber: 7g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 39g : per serving country fried steak , gravy and two eggs (no pancakes): 1,370: 87g (Saturated fat: 27g): 3,260mg: 108g (Fiber: 7g , Sugar: 9g): 39g

IHOP’s country fried steak is a generous portion that comes with two eggs and two buttermilk pancakes. “Their country fried steak uses a tenderized sirloin double dredged which provides an extra crunchy layer, securing beefy juices beneath a thick blanket of smooth, herb spiced gravy, gotta love them for always having breakfast available all day,” says Chef Andrew.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 730

Fat : 45g (Saturated fat: 17g)

Sodium : 1,890mg

Carbs : 58g (Fiber: 7g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 25g : per serving chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans: 730: 45g (Saturated fat: 17g): 1,890mg: 58g (Fiber: 7g , Sugar: 2g): 25g

Known for its rustic country flair and comfort food that rivals home cooked meals, Bob Evans’ country fried steak comes with mashed potatoes, green beans and of course tasty creamy white gravy. According to Chef Andrew, “This country fried steak served at this location is always farm fresh beef is always breaded to order and with its exterior fried to perfection and is never greasy, paired with a tangy, sausage gravy that embodies the meat’s natural flavor and has gained recognition for being the few farm to table spots.”

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 1,250

Fat : 71g (Saturated fat: 17.5g)

Sodium : 2,590mg

Carbs : 103g (Fiber: 9g , Sugar: 11g)

Protein : 52g : per serving chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and green beans: 1,250: 71g (Saturated fat: 17.5g): 2,590mg: 103g (Fiber: 9g , Sugar: 11g): 52g

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen chicken fried steak is served on a slice of Texas toast with two sides and is not only mouthwatering, but a good deal at just $13.79. “Their fried steak is always made in house and is well recognized for its coarse cracked pepper crust for intense flavor and juicy core,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s matched with a robust, house made gravy with caramelized onion flavor.”