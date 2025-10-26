5 Restaurant Chains Known for the Crispiest Fried Fish Baskets

A good fried fish basket is one of the most simple yet satisfying menu items at both seafood restaurants and national chains. When done right, the fish should be tender and flaky on the inside and crunchy and savory on the outside. Sides are important too—whether you love fries, hushpuppies, or another tasty side, these baskets usually containing cod, pollock, or haddock are delicious. If you’re craving a good fish basket, here are five spots where the food is excellent, wrapping up with one restaurant chain which is consistently fantastic.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s knows its way around a delicious, back-to-basics fish basket like the Batter Dipped Fish served with two sides and hush puppies. “Their fish is breaded to perfection, always hot and delicious,” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

The Fish & Chips basket at Bonefish Grill is excellent: Crispy cod, coleslaw & tartar sauce plus French fries make this a thoroughly satisfying meal. Diners with children can also opt for the Crispy Cod dish, which is fried tempura style and served with fries.

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Baskets, According to Chefs

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s fans have plenty of options for some delicious fried fish including wild-caught Alaska pollock, wild-caught Alaska salmon, and wild-caught north Pacific cod. The chain has a two-piece Fish Basket on the menu, plus a Fish & Chicken Platter.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Friday Fish Fry is another fan-favorite menu item: Four hand-battered and fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and fresh lemon. Served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, available on Fridays only. Those who want fried fish the rest of the week can opt for the Fried Catfish, served with tartar sauce and hushpuppies.

Culver’s

It just doesn’t get better than the fried North Atlantic Cod at Culver’s. This delicious wild-caught fish is hand cut, hand battered and golden fried after you order, and served with a classic Culver’s family recipe tartar sauce featuring olives, capers and sweet relish. “Best fast food fish fry I have had,” one diner raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e