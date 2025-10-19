7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Blackened Catfish

Blackened catfish is a southern specialty—this bold, flavorful dish is made by searing seasoned catfish filets on a cast iron skillet (or grilling) at a very high heat, resulting in tender fish with a delicious crust. While many local Cajun and Creole restaurants specialize in this iconic menu item, there are quite a few chains where you can get amazing blackened options for fish, shellfish, and more. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best blackened catfish.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has Blackened Catfish on the menu served with red beans and rice. There’s also hearty Mississippi Catfish Opelousas, which is made with blackened catfish, oysters, shrimp, lump crab, lemon garlic butter sauce, and dirty rice. For those who want a trout instead, there’s a Rainbow Trout & Jumbo Crab meal with blackened trout, shrimp, jumbo lump crab, hazelnut brown butter, and glazed butternut squash.

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar has a delicious Blackened Catfish Napoleon dish on the menu. This meal is made of wild-caught Des Allemands, LA catfish blackened, topped with crawfish étouffée, over a bed of whipped potatoes and corn maque choux. There’s also a Blackened Fish Sandwich on a sesame bun, with avocado crema, smoked poblano coleslaw and pico de gallo, and served with house-cut French fries.

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar has Iberville Catfish on the menu. This dish is made with fried fish fillet topped with French Quarter crawfish cream sauce and served with sautéed vegetables. There’s also grilled or blackened Redfish served with a choice of two sides, and grilled/blackened Gulf Shrimp.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans has a Blackened Trio on the menu. Each platter contains Blackened Chicken, Blackened Catfish, and Blackened Shrimp served over angel hair pasta and topped with Lemon Bordelaise Sauce. There’s also a simple Blackened Catfish plate served with Creole shrimp rice and one side.

Half Shell Oyster House

Guests at Half Shell Oyster House can choose to have any of their fish dishes blackened, including Redfish and Catfish. The Catfish Lameuse is blackened Mississippi farm-raised catfish over a bed of white rice. Each one is topped with Gulf shrimp, crawfish, and mushrooms in a cream sauce with Parmesan cheese.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has a huge Blackened Catfish Dinner plate on the menu. This meal consists of fresh catfish seasoned with house-blackened spices and seared on the grill. Each order contains three pieces of grilled catfish with two sides of your choice (popularly plated on a bed of Cajun rice with corn on the cob) and two hushpuppies.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Catch

The Catch is proud to offer lots of delicious catfish options. “Indulge in our crispy catfish, a Southern favorite. Served with hushpuppies and coleslaw, it’s a must-try. Our catfish po’boys are also a hit, with a side of Cajun fries. Whether fried or blackened, our catfish dishes are sure to satisfy your seafood cravings,” the chain says.