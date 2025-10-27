3 Restaurant Chains With the Best Meatloaf, According to Butchers 

Hearty, nostalgic, packed with flavor and perfect for fall and winter cozy nights in, meatloaf is one of those classic comfort foods that’s hard to beat when done right. While home-cooked versions are beloved, some restaurant chains have mastered the art of serving meatloaf that’s just as satisfying. There’s nobody who knows meat better than butchers, so to find out which chains are really nailing it, Eat This, Not That! asked the pros about their favorite spots. Here are the top three places butchers love.

Boston Market

While many Boston Market locations have closed their doors, there are still a few open and if you’re lucky enough to be near one, Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply recommends the meatloaf. “It’s still underrated,” he says. “The texture remains tender and not compressed and the ketchup glaze is caramelized enough to cling to the knife.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is beloved for many reasons–the cheesecake obviously, but also the diverse menu options, quality food and for Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth, the meatloaf. “It’s surprisingly solid.” He adds, “I love the huge portions and thick slices, hearty beef flavor, and a good crust.”

Cracker Barrel

For classic Southern food done right, Cracker Barrel doesn’t disappoint and it’s another go-to for Chef Thomas. “Their meatloaf is traditional, with just enough sweetness in the glaze and a tender, homestyle texture,” he says. “It’s the closest thing you’ll get to Sunday supper at a roadside stop when traveling home from a weekend camping trip.”

Meatloaf’s Texture is Key

Meatloaf is often “overworked and overcomplicated” in restaurants, says Chef Thomas, but there’s one crucial thing he looks for when ordering out. “The key is in the texture: the meat should be tender but not mushy, loosely bound, and never pressed too tightly,” he said. “You need that browned, crispy crust — a hallmark of real home cooking — and a tangy tomato glaze that caramelizes just enough to get a slightly burnt edge. He added, “That balance of fat, seasoning, and browning makes the perfect meatloaf.”

Homemade is the Best

I think most people can agree that homemade is typically the best and for Chef Thomas, meatloaf is “deeply personal. “As a butcher, I’ll always believe the best meatloaf comes from your own hands — when you can control the meat blend, seasoning, and baking,” he says. “To be honest, I almost never order meatloaf in restaurants — it’s such a deeply personal and homemade dish that belongs in your own kitchen.” He adds, “I do respect when a restaurant takes the time to honor that classic dish and if I had to name a few places that do it justice, it would be Cracker Barrel and The Cheesecake Factory.