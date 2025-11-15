5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Salmon, According to Seafood Fans

With overcast days and winter weather upon us, it’s more important than ever to keep vitamin D levels in check, and salmon is a perfect source of this important compound. Beautifully cooked salmon is not just one of the healthiest foods you can eat, it’s also incredibly delicious. But which restaurants really know what they’re doing with this special fish? Here are five chains where the salmon is exceptional, according to seafood fans.

Texas Roadhouse

The Grilled Salmon at Texas Roadhouse is so delicious, customers say, it’s worth a trip to the steakhouse just to enjoy this dish. “I love Texas Roadhouse salmon!” one fan shared. “Best thing at Texas Roadhouse,” another agreed.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s has beautiful Atlantic Salmon on the menu. The Crab & Shrimp Stuffed Salmon is a particular favorite with seafood diners, who order this dish repeatedly. “Jameson Irish whisky salmon and the stuffed salmon were both great,” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill serves up outstanding salmon options, like the Dynamite Salmon and the Simply Grilled Salmon. “We visit Florida every other year and always make a stop at Bonefish Grill. Dinner this past Tuesday was excellent — from the steak and lobster to the dynamite salmon, everything was delicious,” one diner said.

Olive Garden

The Herb-Grilled Salmon is a fan-favorite item at Olive Garden. “Olive Garden prepares the most delicious grilled salmon dish service with seasoned broccoli along with their delicious salad,” one diner said.

Ocean Prime

The salmon offerings at Ocean Prime, from sushi and sashimi to Teriyaki Salmon, are exceptional. "The Teriyaki Salmon was cooked to perfection with a crisp and flavorful crust on a bed of rice soaking in a divine pool of sesame soy," one customer raved. "Food was Delicious!!!! We had the scallops, teriyaki salmon, cream spinach, and corn. It was all amazing!" another said.