These chain restaurants serve ultra-gooey lava cake.

Chocolate lava cake is delicious. I am not even a big chocolate dessert person, but I can’t resist ordering the cake, filled with oozing, gooey liquid chocolate when I see it on the menu. If you are craving a chocolate lava cake, there are a handful of chains where you can indulge. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the richest chocolate lava cake.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Triple Chocolate Meltdown is its take on a molten chocolate cake. According to diners, it is indulgent and satisfying, a dense cake with a hot fudge core. “Warm, rich, fudge-filled chocolate cake is drizzled with hot fudge. Served with vanilla ice cream,” the restaurant writes. When asked about the best lava cake, one Redditor responded, “Applebee’s, not gonna lie.”

Fleming’s

Fleming’s Steakhouse is another excellent spot to get your chocolate lava cake fix. Their version features “rich chocolate cake with a molten center of Callebaut Belgian chocolate,” and is served with premium vanilla ice cream & house-made tuille. “The best chocolate lava cake,” one food influencer wrote on Instagram, adding that “the chocolate was so rich and warm, it went perfectly with the ice cream.”

Fogo de Chao

My favorite chocolate lava cake is served at Fogo de Chao. The Brazilian steakhouses’ Molten Chocolate Cake is served warm with a gooey, chocolate fudge center, vanilla ice cream, and rich chocolate ganache. The only issue? I am usually so full from all the meats and delicious salad bar offerings that I can’t make it to dessert.

Chili’s

Chili's serves a legendary Molten Chocolate Cake, featuring a rich lava center, vanilla ice cream, and a chocolate shell. Some people dine at the chain just for the dessert. One Google reviewer said, "I usually like to go there simply for the sake of the Molten Chocolate Cake." Another one said, "The Molten Chocolate Cake has been my all-time favorite dessert for the last 20+ years."

Domino’s

An unexpected source of delicious lava cake is Domino’s. The pizza chain’s Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes are crispy on the outside with warm, gooey centers that taste homemade. According to fans, they are basically a drug. “Do yourself a favor and order 2. Save the second box for later. Eat them cold. Get some vanilla ice cream. Have some fun. They are the best lava cakes ever,” one writes. The cakes are baked in the Domino’s pizza and are “firm yet moist.”